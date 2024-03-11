Keith Piper Endorses Display of 'Racist' Whistler Mural at Tate Britain for Historical Insight

Artist Keith Piper, commissioned to create a counter-artwork to the 1927 Rex Whistler mural at Tate Britain, supports the decision to retain the controversial piece, stating that it is important to understand history through historical depictions. Piper's film installation, titled Viva Voce, places the mural in the context of the Jazz Age and includes footage of black soldiers and singers from the era. The Tate has closed down the restaurant where the mural was displayed and turned it into a gallery space featuring Piper's work and other paintings with connections to slavery and colonialism.

Understanding History Through Controversial Imagery

Keith Piper, a significant figure in the art world and a founding member of the BLK Art Group, has openly expressed the importance of confronting and understanding historical depictions, even when they are uncomfortable. By engaging with Rex Whistler's mural, Piper believes we can maintain a clearer sense of history, arguing that difficult imagery, such as that found in Whistler’s work or the graphic video of George Floyd, plays an essential role in inspiring movements and struggles for justice.

Transformation of Tate Britain's Space

In response to the controversies surrounding Whistler's mural, Tate Britain has made significant changes to how the artwork is displayed. By converting the former restaurant space into a gallery, the institution aims to foster a more inclusive and reflective environment. Piper's Viva Voce, which critically engages with the mural, serves as a modern counterpoint, inviting visitors to consider the piece within the broader context of its time and the ongoing dialogue about race, representation, and history.

New Contexts and Conversations

The introduction of new paintings and information panels at Tate Britain, which connect directly to themes of slavery and colonialism, further emphasizes the gallery's commitment to addressing controversial aspects of its collection. This overhaul is not just about challenging past depictions but also about educating and sparking new conversations among its visitors. Alex Farquharson, director of Tate Britain, believes that Piper’s counter-artwork will inspire many more discussions on the relationship between historical depictions and their interpretations in the present day.

The decision to retain and recontextualize Rex Whistler's mural at Tate Britain, complemented by Keith Piper's counter-artwork, marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing conversation about how we engage with historical art that contains problematic imagery. This approach encourages a nuanced understanding of history, acknowledging the complexities and the need for continuous dialogue. As society evolves, so too does the interpretation of its artistic heritage, illustrating that art remains a powerful tool for reflection, education, and change.