Keenaghan Abbey: A Celestial Connection Under Threat

In the heart of Co Fermanagh, Ireland, lies a historic gem—Keenaghan Abbey—a site of immeasurable importance to both the local community and Irish heritage. However, this ancient site finds itself in the crosshairs of a modern development dilemma.

Proposed Development Poses Risk

A proposed glamping pod site, involving the construction of large amenity buildings and a car park, threatens to disrupt the natural landscape and historical significance of the area. Recognizing the potential irreversible impact of the development, the community, along with the Belleek History Society and local advocates like Lisa McWilliams and Stephen Heron, have rallied to protect the site.

Community Awaits Planning Decision

The fate of Keenaghan Abbey now rests with the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, whose planning decision is eagerly awaited. The preservationists have found a formidable ally in Park Hood, a firm of landscape architects. Park Hood has produced a comprehensive landscape report that argues against the development and underscores the importance of preserving Keenaghan Abbey’s tranquility and historical significance.

Unearthing Keenaghan Abbey’s Celestial Connection

Adding a unique dimension to the preservation argument is the work of Dr. Philip S. Callahan—an Irish American scientist who was stationed near Belleek during World War II. Dr. Callahan’s research, as outlined in his book ‘Ancient Mysteries, Modern Visions: The Magnetic Life of Agriculture,’ suggests a celestial connection for Keenaghan Abbey. He posits that the site, and possibly a lost Irish round tower, aligns with the Draco constellation. According to Dr. Callahan, Irish round towers were built as stone observatories at harmonious points on Earth, not for defense against Vikings or as bell towers, as commonly believed.

Dr. Callahan’s theory, if proven true, would not only enhance our understanding of the past but also underscore the necessity of preserving such sites. The protection of Keenaghan Abbey is not just about maintaining a tranquil piece of land; it’s about safeguarding a link to our past—a past that’s intertwined with the stars and the very soil we tread.