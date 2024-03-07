Kaya Scodelario Shines in Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen' Netflix Spin-off, Breaks New Ground

Kaya Scodelario steps into the limelight with her latest role as Susie Glass in Netflix's new eight-part series, 'The Gentlemen,' a spin-off of the 2019 Guy Ritchie film. Released today, March 7, Scodelario portrays the formidable drug baron managing her father Bobby's criminal empire, a character that diverges significantly from her previous roles, notably as Effy in 'Skins.'

The actress shares her insights on working under Ritchie's unique direction, challenging the norms of traditional acting methods.

Embracing Ritchie's Unconventional Style

Scodelario's experience on the set of 'The Gentlemen' was anything but ordinary. She describes the process as "unique," particularly highlighting Ritchie's penchant for making substantial alterations to scenes with minimal notice. This approach, she notes, was initially intimidating but eventually became an exciting and fresh way to work. According to Scodelario, Ritchie's last-minute changes, although daunting, were always aimed at refining the vision he had for the series, a testament to his clear but flexible directorial style.

The Challenge of a Strong Female Lead

Stepping into the role of Susie Glass, Scodelario brings a strong female presence to Ritchie's traditionally male-dominated narrative landscape. Her portrayal of Glass as a confident and competent leader of a criminal enterprise not only showcases her versatility as an actress but also adds a new dimension to the narrative dynamics of Ritchie's world. The character's depth and Scodelario's performance have been highlighted as pivotal in challenging and expanding the series' exploration of power and gender dynamics.

Reflections on a Unique Journey

Reflecting on her journey through the making of 'The Gentlemen,' Scodelario acknowledges the growth and learning that came with adapting to Ritchie's dynamic and unpredictable directing style. The experience, she suggests, has not only broadened her acting repertoire but also deepened her appreciation for the complexities of character development and storytelling. Her successful portrayal of Susie Glass stands as a testament to her adaptability and dedication to her craft, promising audiences a compelling and nuanced performance.

As 'The Gentlemen' makes its debut on Netflix, viewers are invited to experience the intrigue and drama of Ritchie's criminal underworld through the eyes of Susie Glass. Kaya Scodelario's portrayal of the character is a highlight of the series, offering a fresh perspective on leadership, loyalty, and power within the narrative. With its unique blend of action, character depth, and unconventional storytelling, 'The Gentlemen' is poised to captivate audiences and critics alike.