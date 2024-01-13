Katie Price Postpones Bankruptcy Hearing for the Sixth Time

Former glamour model Katie Price, once valued at £45 million, has postponed her bankruptcy court hearing for the sixth time amid a £3.2 million debt crisis. The hearing, tied to the insolvency of her company Jordan Trading Ltd which managed her perfume and cosmetics line, has been adjourned until the end of April. Price was declared bankrupt in 2019, and despite her financial woes, she continues to lead a seemingly extravagant lifestyle, with vacations accompanied by her intermittent fiancé Carl Woods.

Price's 'Mucky Mansion' Renovation Amid Financial Turmoil

Price has been renovating her £2 million Sussex property, known as the 'Mucky Mansion', which had fallen into disrepair. The renovation is being aired through a Channel 4 show. The postponement of her court appearance follows an episode during an online hearing in September, which was adjourned following public disruption and worries over screenshots being shared on gossip forums.

Legal Implications and Price's Anxiety

Taking screenshots or broadcasting court hearings is illegal in England and Wales, and can result in jail time. Price expressed fear and anxiety over this. As the court seeks to maintain control and integrity over the proceedings, the future steps for Price's bankruptcy case remain uncertain.

Price's Lavish Lifestyle and Unresolved Debts

Despite her ongoing financial troubles, Price continues to lead a seemingly extravagant lifestyle. This includes her continued efforts to renovate her Sussex home, despite the mounting debts linked to her failed company. The continuous postponement of her court hearing has cast a shadow over the resolution of her £3.2 million debt repayment, leaving the future of her finances in doubt.