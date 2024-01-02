Katie Price Declares Single Status in New Year Video, Ends Tumultuous Relationship with Carl Woods

Renowned television personality Katie Price, in a chaotic New Year video, declared her single status, marking an end to her tumultuous relationship with fiancé Carl Woods. This announcement denotes their eighth break-up within two years, a saga that has regularly captured the media spotlight. Notably, the disclosure was made in the presence of Katie’s former ‘I’m A Celeb’ campmate Kerry Katona and her daughters, including Princess Andre.

A Rollercoaster Relationship

Price and Woods’ relationship, which commenced in July 2020, has been a rollercoaster ride, replete with public highs and lows. Despite the instability, the couple hinted at potential elopement, with Katie even trying on wedding dresses as recently as November. Their journey together has been marred by accusations of infidelity and a legal battle faced by Woods.

Panto Performances and Personal Life

Katie Price, who recently portrayed the character of Maleficent in a Liverpool pantomime, remained reticent about her relationship status until the New Year revelation. Her on-stage performance elicited mixed reviews, with the star herself admitting to struggling with the choreography. Amidst this, her personal life, specifically her on-again, off-again relationship with Woods, remained a constant subject of media scrutiny.

Media Speculation and Confirmation

The speculation regarding their relationship status was further fueled by Price’s daughter Bunny, who hinted at her mother’s single status weeks before the official announcement. The confirmation of the break-up, however, came straight from Price herself, during the New Year celebration, effectively putting an end to the ongoing conjecture.