Social Issues

Katie Hopkins Criticised for Insensitive Remarks About Kate Garraway’s Tragic Loss

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Katie Hopkins Criticised for Insensitive Remarks About Kate Garraway’s Tragic Loss

Controversial media personality, Katie Hopkins, faced severe backlash after making insensitive remarks about the tragic death of Kate Garraway’s husband. Garraway, a popular presenter on ‘Good Morning Britain’, recently lost her husband, Derek Draper, after a protracted battle with Covid-19. Hopkins chose to make light of this deeply personal tragedy, causing a storm of criticism on social media.

Hopkins’ Inappropriate Jokes

On social media, Hopkins made a distasteful reference to Pfizer, a pharmaceutical company known for its Covid-19 vaccine, in a tweet about an ITV documentary titled ‘LifeAfterDerek’. This documentary chronicles the arduous journey of Garraway following her husband’s death. Hopkins continued her insensitive mockery by promoting a book related to the documentary in a jesting tone. In a video, Hopkins can be seen drinking wine and joking that Garraway’s husband had only been dead for a week.

Reactions to Hopkins’ Comments

The reactions to Hopkins’ comments were swift and severe. Many social media users condemned her actions as repugnant and disgraceful. When confronted by a user who accused her of exploiting a tragedy for her own benefit, Hopkins retorted by accusing Garraway of doing the same for two years. This response only served to fuel the outrage, with one user suggesting that Hopkins’ behavior was deserving of condemnation.

Hopkins’ Indifference to Criticism

Despite the widespread condemnation, Hopkins appeared indifferent and continued to make controversial statements. This highlights her seeming indifference to crossing social boundaries and her readiness to incite public outrage. Her actions have drawn the ire of many, and the backlash against her continues to grow.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

