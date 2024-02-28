Katherine Ryan Announces 'Battleaxe' Tour: Comedy's Fierce Force Hits UK, Europe

Comedy enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement as Katherine Ryan, the Canadian-born comedian known for her sharp wit and fearless humor, announces her return to the stage with the 'Battleaxe' tour. This marks her first major UK and European tour since the conclusion of her international hit tour, 'Missus', in 2022. Fans can look forward to an evening filled with laughter as Ryan brings her unique blend of comedy to Hanley's Victoria Hall on September 28, with tickets going on sale at 10am on Friday, March 1.

From Hooters to Comedy Heights

Before becoming a household name in comedy, Katherine Ryan's journey was as unique as her humor. Starting her career as a staff trainer at Hooters, Ryan's bold personality and innate comedic talent soon led her to the comedy stage. Her distinct voice in comedy, often compared to the legendary Joan Rivers, has not only won her a spot as a team captain on Channel 4's '8 Out of 10 Cats' but has also led to the creation and starring role in 'The Duchess' on Netflix, and hosting 'Backstage With Katherine Ryan' on Amazon Prime. As a mother of three, Ryan's experiences and unapologetic sense of humor resonate with a wide audience, making her one of the most relatable and admired figures in comedy today.

A Tour Not to Miss

The 'Battleaxe' tour is set to captivate audiences across the UK and Europe, offering a fresh dose of Ryan's fearless comedy. After her previous tour, 'Missus', concluded its year-long run in 2022, fans have eagerly awaited her return to the stage. The tour's name, 'Battleaxe', hints at the sharp and unyielding humor audiences can expect, showcasing Ryan's ability to tackle a variety of topics with her characteristic boldness. Tickets for this highly anticipated tour will be available through Ticketmaster and ATG Tickets, giving fans the chance to secure their spot at what promises to be one of the most memorable comedy events of the year.

Impact and Expectations

As the 'Battleaxe' tour prepares to take the UK and Europe by storm, the comedy world is abuzz with anticipation. Katherine Ryan's return to the stage is not just a win for her fans but also a significant moment for comedy. Her ability to blend humor with insightful commentary on everyday life and societal norms makes her shows more than just a night of laughs; they are a reflection of contemporary culture through the lens of comedy. With her track record of sold-out shows and critically acclaimed performances, the 'Battleaxe' tour is expected to not only entertain but also provoke thought and conversation, solidifying Ryan's status as one of the most influential comedians of her generation.