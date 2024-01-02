Kate Middleton’s Hairstyle Sparks Debate and Highlights Royal Double Standards

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has stirred up a lively discussion on social media with her new curtain bangs hairstyle. Renowned for her flawless fashion choices and iconic hairstyles, the sudden change has shone a spotlight on the painstaking maintenance these bangs might require. A hairstylist known as Bekah took to TikTok to share a theory about the secret to Kate’s immaculate bangs – a generous application of hairspray.

The Bang Theory

Bekah, in an effort to substantiate her theory, demonstrated the effect of a blow dryer on her bangs, both with and without hairspray. The video, which has since amassed over three million views, sparked a debate among viewers. They pondered whether Kate was using her natural hair or if she had resorted to hair extensions or a wig. Some viewers argued that even if she were wearing a wig, the stability it would require would invariably involve the use of hairspray.

The Royal Hair Debate

However, the discussion did not confine itself to the Princess’s choice of hairstyle or the speculated maintenance routine. It also brought to light the perceived double standards existing between Kate and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. A royal commentator on TikTok noted that Meghan faced criticism for sporting a similar hairstyle, a detail that hasn’t escaped the notice of keen observers.

Double Standards and Royal Scrutiny

This disparity in reactions illustrates how royal fashion and hairstyles are under constant scrutiny. The comparison between Kate’s praise for her curtain bangs and the backlash Meghan received for a similar style years ago serves as a stark reminder of the different reactions they provoke from the public and media. It also underscores the double standards that persist within the Royal Family, prompting reflections on the broader implications of such biases.