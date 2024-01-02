en English
Business

Kate Edmonds Joins Innovate Talent to Boost Logistics Recruitment

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
Kate Edmonds Joins Innovate Talent to Boost Logistics Recruitment

In an effort to meet the burgeoning demand in the logistics market, Innovate Talent, a division of Innovate Freight, has fortified its team with the hiring of Kate Edmonds as a Talent Resourcer. Kate, whose role involves placing candidates into permanent roles within the logistics sector, is a welcome addition to the team. This move echoes the findings of Logistics UK’s 2023 report, emphasizing the employment potential of the logistics industry, which is home to 227,000 businesses and employs 1.8 million workers across the UK.

Edmonds Bolsters Innovate Talent’s Expertise

With nearly two years of experience in recruitment and logistics under her belt, Kate Edmonds was handpicked by Richard Litchfield, a renowned logistics entrepreneur and the founder of Innovate Talent. Her recruitment expertise and comprehensive understanding of the logistics industry, seen as a sector teeming with innovation and diverse career opportunities, made her the ideal candidate for the role.

The Emphasis on Quality Placements

Innovate Talent prides itself on quality placements within a diverse range of logistics roles, spanning operations and sales. The firm staunchly believes in the significance of selecting the right candidates—a principle that is deeply ingrained in the entire team. This commitment to quality is what sets Innovate Talent apart in the competitive logistics recruitment landscape.

Supporting the Next Generation of Logistics Talent

Alongside its recruitment pursuits, Innovate Freight backs the Generation Logistics initiative. This government-endorsed program aims to attract fresh talent to the logistics industry and showcase its vast potential. By sponsoring this initiative, Innovate Freight underscores its commitment to nurturing talent and driving the logistics industry forward.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

