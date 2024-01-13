en English
Travel & Tourism

Karen’s Diner Launches ‘Worst Service’ Hotel in London

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Karen’s Diner Launches ‘Worst Service’ Hotel in London

Renowned for its unconventional customer service approach, restaurant chain Karen’s Diner has taken a leap into the hotel industry, bringing its notorious ‘worst service’ concept to The Hadley Hotel in Barnet, North London. The Australian-based eatery, established in 2017, has become infamous for its policy of encouraging employees to insult and swear at customers, a concept derived from the internet phenomenon known as a ‘Karen’ – a term used to describe individuals who are overly demanding or critical, especially in service situations.

Check-in to Insults

Designed to offer guests the ‘worst hotel stay’ ever, this unique hospitality experience is complete with rude staff, subpar service and bizarre encounters. Among the unorthodox practices guests can expect include employees lounging on their beds, using their bathrooms, and watching their TVs, all while providing the bare minimum in terms of amenities. These include second-hand soap, with a conspicuous absence of toilet rolls or towels.

Experience Comes with a Price

Not only does this unconventional hotel stay provide an overnight stay and a unique experience, but it also includes a meal at the infamous Karen’s Diner and breakfast the next morning. For those willing to brave the experience, prices start at £179. Despite the negative experiences being a part of the package, the concept has faced backlash due to its extreme rudeness. In one instance, a grandmother was called a ‘silly bitch’ by a waitress, sparking a wave of criticism.

Expanding the ‘Karen’ Experience

Despite the controversy, Karen’s Diner and its unique ‘worst service’ concept have found a place in the hospitality industry. The chain currently operates in five countries, including several locations in the UK, and continues to expand. The launch of the hotel branch in London marks a significant step in the brand’s growth, bringing its unique customer service approach into a new realm of the service industry.

0
Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

