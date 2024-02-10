Kara Tointon's Unforeseen Challenge: From Stunt Work to Injury and Resilience

Kara Tointon, the cherished EastEnders alumna who captivated audiences as Dawn Swann from 2005 to 2009, recently faced an unexpected hurdle. While filming for Channel 5's Too Good To Be True, Tointon's penchant for stunt work led to an unfortunate knee injury that left her struggling to walk during the final two weeks of production.

Advertisment

A Gymnast's Grace Meets an Actor's Grit

With a background in gymnastics, Tointon has always relished the thrill of stunt work. However, during the filming of Too Good To Be True, she sustained a severe injury to her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the vital connection between the thigh bone and the shinbone. This setback did not deter her spirit, as she continued to push through the pain and complete her role with unwavering dedication.

Beyond Albert Square: Kara Tointon's Artistic Pursuits

Since her departure from EastEnders, Tointon has showcased her versatility in various television programs. Her credits include prominent roles in Mr. Selfridge, Bedlam, and The Halcyon. Despite the allure of returning to her roots on Albert Square, Tointon expressed her enthusiasm for exploring new projects and expanding her artistic horizons.