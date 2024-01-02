Just Stop Oil Protesters Receive Longest Sentences in UK History

In a landmark case, Morgan Trowland and Marcus Decker, members of the Just Stop Oil protest group, received the most extended sentences ever handed to non-violent protesters in the UK. The duo was sentenced to more than two and a half years in prison for scaling the Dartford crossing and displaying a giant Just Stop Oil banner.

A Time for Reflection

Trowland, originally from New Zealand, expressed a positive outlook on his incarceration. Describing it as a lot of quiet time for reading philosophy and poetry, he found solace in an unexpected place. Serving his sentence across three prisons, he even took a philosophy course at Highpoint prison, providing him with a fresh theoretical framework to justify his actions.

While in prison, Trowland also had a revelation about the superfluous nature of possessions and found it surprisingly easy to find happiness in a confined space. Despite the harsh conditions, he did not view his time in jail as a punishment.

Disruptive Protests in 2023

The Just Stop Oil group has been involved in several disruptive incidents in 2023, staging protests at various events and locations in London. These activities have cost the Metropolitan Police an astounding £20 million. In addition to Trowland and Decker, several other protesters have received custodial sentences, including a six-month sentence for participating in a peaceful slow march.

Setting a Judicial Precedent?

The severity of the sentences handed to Trowland and Decker underscores the judicial approach towards non-violent protests in the UK. This case could potentially set a precedent for future cases involving similar acts of civil disobedience. It’s a stark reminder that the consequences of protesting can extend far beyond the immediate disruption it causes.