en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Just Stop Oil Protesters Receive Longest Sentences in UK History

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Just Stop Oil Protesters Receive Longest Sentences in UK History

In a landmark case, Morgan Trowland and Marcus Decker, members of the Just Stop Oil protest group, received the most extended sentences ever handed to non-violent protesters in the UK. The duo was sentenced to more than two and a half years in prison for scaling the Dartford crossing and displaying a giant Just Stop Oil banner.

A Time for Reflection

Trowland, originally from New Zealand, expressed a positive outlook on his incarceration. Describing it as a lot of quiet time for reading philosophy and poetry, he found solace in an unexpected place. Serving his sentence across three prisons, he even took a philosophy course at Highpoint prison, providing him with a fresh theoretical framework to justify his actions.

While in prison, Trowland also had a revelation about the superfluous nature of possessions and found it surprisingly easy to find happiness in a confined space. Despite the harsh conditions, he did not view his time in jail as a punishment.

Disruptive Protests in 2023

The Just Stop Oil group has been involved in several disruptive incidents in 2023, staging protests at various events and locations in London. These activities have cost the Metropolitan Police an astounding £20 million. In addition to Trowland and Decker, several other protesters have received custodial sentences, including a six-month sentence for participating in a peaceful slow march.

Setting a Judicial Precedent?

The severity of the sentences handed to Trowland and Decker underscores the judicial approach towards non-violent protests in the UK. This case could potentially set a precedent for future cases involving similar acts of civil disobedience. It’s a stark reminder that the consequences of protesting can extend far beyond the immediate disruption it causes.

0
Law United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

High Court Proposes New Condition for Norwich Pharmacal Orders

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Elderly Man Conned in Disturbing 'Charity Worker' Theft

By BNN Correspondents

Premier League Figure Embroiled in Rape Allegations Amid Growing Concerns Over Metaverse Safety

By Muhammad Jawad

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Intercepts Traffic Offenders

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS ...
@Law · 5 mins
Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS ...
heart comment 0
Incorporating General Terms and Conditions in Contracts: A Swiss Perspective

By Dil Bar Irshad

Incorporating General Terms and Conditions in Contracts: A Swiss Perspective
Public appeal in Selby Home Bargains Case: Police Seek Identification of Suspect

By Geeta Pillai

Public appeal in Selby Home Bargains Case: Police Seek Identification of Suspect
Navigating the Complexities of Employment Law: Insights from Johnny C. Taylor Jr.

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Navigating the Complexities of Employment Law: Insights from Johnny C. Taylor Jr.
Central Okanagan RCMP Boosts Force with 16 New Officers Amid Rising Workload

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Central Okanagan RCMP Boosts Force with 16 New Officers Amid Rising Workload
Latest Headlines
World News
Editorials Highlight Electoral Transparency, New Laws and Conservation Challenges in Illinois
27 seconds
Editorials Highlight Electoral Transparency, New Laws and Conservation Challenges in Illinois
UK's Vape Shops Surge Amid Regulatory Concerns and Rising Sales
27 seconds
UK's Vape Shops Surge Amid Regulatory Concerns and Rising Sales
Beşiktaş Sets Transfer Fee for Amir Hadziahmetovic Amid Strategic Team Restructuring
29 seconds
Beşiktaş Sets Transfer Fee for Amir Hadziahmetovic Amid Strategic Team Restructuring
Donegal Jockey Browne McMonagle Triumphs in Australia
29 seconds
Donegal Jockey Browne McMonagle Triumphs in Australia
Michigan and Washington: A Battle of the Undefeated in the 2024 National Championship
30 seconds
Michigan and Washington: A Battle of the Undefeated in the 2024 National Championship
Former Today FM Presenter Breaks Foot at Best Friend's Wedding
31 seconds
Former Today FM Presenter Breaks Foot at Best Friend's Wedding
Microstate Analysis: A New Dimension in Understanding Alzheimer's Disease
31 seconds
Microstate Analysis: A New Dimension in Understanding Alzheimer's Disease
Caremark Redcar and Cleveland Ramps Up Recruitment Following Contract Win
47 seconds
Caremark Redcar and Cleveland Ramps Up Recruitment Following Contract Win
New Study Uncovers Complex Origins of Cochlear Macrophages
49 seconds
New Study Uncovers Complex Origins of Cochlear Macrophages
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app