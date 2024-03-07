Jurassic World Sequel to Film in UK, Boosted by Government's 40% Business Rate Cut

Following a groundbreaking announcement in the Spring budget, the UK is set to host the filming of the highly anticipated Jurassic World sequel. The decision comes after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt revealed a 40% relief on gross business rates for film studios in England, a strategic move aimed at bolstering the UK's position as a leading global center for film and TV production. Sky's Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire will serve as the backdrop for the next chapter of the dinosaur epic, with production slated to commence later this year and a theatrical release planned for 2025.

Advertisment

Economic Impetus: Tax Relief and Job Creation

The Chancellor's announcement is expected to inject millions into the UK's film industry, further solidifying its status as Europe's top production hub. The recent expansion of studio space has played a crucial role, with the UK's capacity doubling over the past three years. Dana Strong, CEO of Sky, expressed enthusiasm over the tax relief, highlighting its potential to unlock job opportunities and secure future investments, including the development of Sky Studios Elstree North. This initiative aligns with the government's broader efforts to invigorate the creative sector, encompassing additional tax cuts for independent British films and visual effects studios.

Impact on the Film Industry

Advertisment

The Jurassic World franchise has been a significant contributor to the UK economy, with the previous installment, Jurassic World Dominion, generating over £180 million in spending and creating more than 2,000 jobs. The government's tax relief measures are expected to attract more blockbuster productions to the UK, offering a stable foundation for growth and innovation within the industry. Industry leaders, including Sir William Sargent of Framestore, have praised the new tax arrangements for their role in retaining high-value projects like the VFX for the upcoming Jurassic sequel in the UK.

Looking Ahead: Jurassic World and Beyond

While a director for the next Jurassic World film has yet to be confirmed, the project will see the return of producer Frank Marshall alongside Patrick Crowley, with Steven Spielberg serving as executive producer. The franchise's enduring appeal, marked by a blend of groundbreaking visual effects and compelling storytelling, promises to captivate audiences once more. As the UK film industry embarks on this exciting new chapter, the government's fiscal incentives are poised to transform the landscape, making Britain an even more attractive destination for filmmakers and fans alike.

The Jurassic World sequel's move to the UK not only marks a significant milestone for the franchise but also underscores the broader implications of the government's tax relief strategy. By fostering a conducive environment for film production, the UK is set to enhance its global standing in the creative arts, generating economic growth, and expanding its cultural footprint. As the cameras start rolling at Elstree Studios, the future of film in the UK looks brighter than ever, heralding a new era of blockbuster filmmaking on British shores.