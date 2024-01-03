en English
Business

Jupiter Fund Management Appoints Crispin Odey’s Wife as Chair in Strategic Move; Bank of Georgia Group PLC Secures New Financing Agreements

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Jupiter Fund Management Appoints Crispin Odey’s Wife as Chair in Strategic Move; Bank of Georgia Group PLC Secures New Financing Agreements

In a strategic move, Jupiter Fund Management, a prominent player within the financial services industry, has appointed the wife of influential investor Crispin Odey as Chair. This appointment, aimed at encouraging short sellers to close their positions, is likely to stabilize the company’s stock and project a positive future outlook.

A Game-Changer Move

This leadership change is particularly significant given Crispin Odey’s renown in the investment world. His connection to the new Chair could inject valuable insights and direction into Jupiter Fund Management’s operations. This decision is seen as a masterstroke in the financial industry, marking a potential turning point for the company.

Spotlight on Bank of Georgia Group PLC

Meanwhile, the Bank of Georgia Group PLC, a UK-based holding company, has been making waves with its diverse operations spanning from retail banking and payment services to corporate, investment banking, and wealth management. Its core entity, JSC Bank of Georgia, offers a wide range of banking products and services to various customer segments – from retail to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and corporate clients.

Expanding Regional Reach

Further enhancing its regional presence, the company has extended its operations to Belarus, where it owns a subsidiary, JSC Belarusky Narodny Bank (BNB). This move is part of its strategic objective to increase its footprint and influence in the region.

On a separate note, HSBC Holdings has finalized the sale of its France-based retail banking business to Crédit Commercial de France (CCF), a subsidiary of My Money Group. This move comes as part of HSBC’s strategic overhaul to strengthen its business in the Asia region, including the acquisition of Citigroup’s retail wealth management business in China and the relaunch of its private banking business in India.

Bank of Georgia Group’s New Financing Agreements

Adding to its achievements, Bank of Georgia Group recently announced two new financing agreements. It has secured a €50m multicurrency loan agreement with the European Investment Bank to support investment projects undertaken by SMEs and mid-cap enterprises within Georgia. This is coupled with two subordinated facility agreements, structured as tier-two loans, with the Green for Growth Fund (GGF) Southeast Europe and the European Fund for Southeast Europe. These agreements aim to support sustainable economic activities and businesses led by or dominated by women in the MSME sector.

United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

