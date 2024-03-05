Julianne Moore, Nicholas Galitzine Celebrate LGBTQ+ Representation in 'Mary & George'

In an exclusive interview, Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine delve into their roles in the Sky series 'Mary & George', a daring portrayal of LGBTQ+ narratives set in the Jacobean era. The series, which is Moore's first period drama for television, brings to life the untold stories of King James and George Villiers, highlighting the importance of queer and female-led narratives in the industry.

Breaking Historical Silences

The show 'Mary & George' not only reimagines the Jacobean period with its rich costumes and intricate settings but also challenges the traditional narratives by spotlighting the queer relationship between King James VI and I and George Villiers. This move towards a more inclusive representation of history is a fresh departure from the often conservative portrayal of period dramas. Moore's character, Mary Villiers, is portrayed as a master manipulator, using her son George's allure to climb the social ladder, while Galitzine's George navigates his sexuality amidst royal intrigue.

Method to the Madness

Both Moore and Galitzine shared insights into the preparation and execution of their roles, emphasizing the extensive research and creative process involved in bringing their characters to life. Moore praised the costume design by Annie Symons, noting the effort taken to historically authenticate the wardrobe in a period with scarce records. Galitzine reflected on the importance of accurately depicting George's sexual awakening and the challenges of portraying a historically queer character with dignity and truth.

A New Era for Period Dramas

The actors also discussed the evolving landscape of period dramas, acknowledging the genre's shift towards more provocative and honest depictions of sexuality and relationships. 'Mary & George' is part of this new wave, using its historical backdrop to explore themes of power, identity, and sexual freedom. The show's candid approach to queer sexuality is a significant step in diversifying the stories told within the period drama genre, offering a more nuanced and inclusive view of history.