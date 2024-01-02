en English
Josie Gibson and Rylan Clark Rekindle Viewer’s Love on ‘This Morning’ Amid Changes

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
Josie Gibson and Rylan Clark Rekindle Viewer’s Love on ‘This Morning’ Amid Changes

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the ITV daytime show ‘This Morning’ saw the return of its beloved hosts, Josie Gibson and Rylan Clark, which has been met with significant enthusiasm from the viewers. Fans took to social media to express their appreciation for the duo’s dynamic, labeling them as their favorite presenters on the show. However, despite the positive reception for Josie and Rylan, some viewers expressed disappointment due to unfulfilled expectations of a program revamp, including a new set, music, and format.

‘This Morning’ Returns with Familiar Faces and Unchanged Format

The first episode of ‘This Morning’ in 2024 featured news headlines, interviews, and discussions of rumored line-ups for the return of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’. Guests for the day included ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Annabel Croft and the real people behind ITV’s new drama, ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’. Phil Vickery, a regular on the show, joined them in the studio to whip up dishes predicted to be among 2024’s biggest food trends, such as ramen carbonara and cheeseburger soup. The audience shared their varied reactions on social media about these culinary creations.

Speculations Around the Absence of ‘Spin to Win’

Interestingly, the absence of the game segment ‘Spin to Win’ led viewers to speculate its quiet discontinuation. This popular game has been a part of ‘This Morning’ for some time, and its absence did not go unnoticed. The show’s producers have not yet commented on this development.

Holly Willoughby’s Career Takes a Turn

Meanwhile, former ‘This Morning’ co-host Holly Willoughby is dealing with a career setback. ‘Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof’, a show on BBC featuring Holly, was cancelled after just one series. This development, combined with her departure from ‘This Morning’, has reportedly led Holly to reassess her life and career.

United Kingdom
