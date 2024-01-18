Josh Ritchie and Charlotte Crosby: A Reality TV Love Story

Reality television personality, Josh Ritchie, recognized for his participation in ‘Ex On The Beach’ in 2015, and his high-profile relationship with ‘Geordie Shore’ alum, Charlotte Crosby, have been a constant source of media attention over the years. Their tumultuous relationship often played out in the public eye, with their most notable appearance being on ‘Celebs Go Dating’.

An Intense Journey on ‘Celebs Go Dating’

The show, designed to provide relationship guidance, brought the couple’s issues to the forefront. Their arguments, which often escalated to heated exchanges, were all part of their journey in resolving their differences. Their candid discussions about intimate details of their relationship led to an awkward moment that caused viewers to cringe, highlighting the raw nature of their relationship.

Speculations and Dreams of Parenthood

In August 2019, Charlotte dropped a hint about potentially being pregnant. The speculation began when she posted a suggestive message on Instagram celebrating her move in with Josh, which was amplified by a comment from Josh’s mother. Charlotte has been very vocal about her desire to start a family, stating her intentions to get pregnant by the next year. Aspirations of being a young and cool mother and seeing family as the ultimate goal in her life have been frequent themes in her public statements.

Josh Ritchie: From Joiner to TV Personality

Josh Ritchie, originally from Bolton, was a joiner before he found fame on reality TV. His journey in the spotlight included a stint on ‘Love Island’ in 2015, where he had a brief connection with Stephanie Davis. This relationship led to controversy after a private video was leaked. Despite the fame and attention brought on by reality TV, Josh has expressed ambitions to become a property developer, intending to use his earnings from television.