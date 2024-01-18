en English
Josh Ritchie and Charlotte Crosby: A Reality TV Love Story

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:06 am EST
Josh Ritchie and Charlotte Crosby: A Reality TV Love Story

Reality television personality, Josh Ritchie, recognized for his participation in ‘Ex On The Beach’ in 2015, and his high-profile relationship with ‘Geordie Shore’ alum, Charlotte Crosby, have been a constant source of media attention over the years. Their tumultuous relationship often played out in the public eye, with their most notable appearance being on ‘Celebs Go Dating’.

An Intense Journey on ‘Celebs Go Dating’

The show, designed to provide relationship guidance, brought the couple’s issues to the forefront. Their arguments, which often escalated to heated exchanges, were all part of their journey in resolving their differences. Their candid discussions about intimate details of their relationship led to an awkward moment that caused viewers to cringe, highlighting the raw nature of their relationship.

Speculations and Dreams of Parenthood

In August 2019, Charlotte dropped a hint about potentially being pregnant. The speculation began when she posted a suggestive message on Instagram celebrating her move in with Josh, which was amplified by a comment from Josh’s mother. Charlotte has been very vocal about her desire to start a family, stating her intentions to get pregnant by the next year. Aspirations of being a young and cool mother and seeing family as the ultimate goal in her life have been frequent themes in her public statements.

Josh Ritchie: From Joiner to TV Personality

Josh Ritchie, originally from Bolton, was a joiner before he found fame on reality TV. His journey in the spotlight included a stint on ‘Love Island’ in 2015, where he had a brief connection with Stephanie Davis. This relationship led to controversy after a private video was leaked. Despite the fame and attention brought on by reality TV, Josh has expressed ambitions to become a property developer, intending to use his earnings from television.

United Kingdom
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

