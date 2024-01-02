en English
Joseph Rowntree Foundation Faces Objections Over Affordable Housing Plan in York

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:22 am EST
The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, a renowned social change organisation, has been granted a funding of £125,000 by the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.

This funding is to be utilized for the construction of affordable housing in the Hawthorn Terrace South area of York. However, the City of York Council’s highways development control team has raised concerns about potential parking issues that might arise due to this project.

Proposal Faces Scrutiny Over Parking Concerns

The proposed development would involve the demolition of existing garages, which currently provide up to 18 parking spaces.

The loss of these parking facilities has led to objections from the highways development control team, who anticipate serious parking issues, likely to arise in the aftermath of the development.

Public Objections and Environmental Concerns

In addition to the council’s official objections, the planning proposal has also faced public opposition. Local residents and the New Earswick Parish Council have expressed their concerns over the potential environmental impacts of the construction.

They fear that the unique character of the local area might be altered as a result of this development.

Need for Affordable Housing Recognized

Despite these objections, the need for affordable housing in the area is widely recognized. The Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust has a long-standing history of providing quality affordable homes.

The funding, however, is contingent upon planning approval, which will be decided by the council’s planning committee. If approval is not granted, the funds may be redirected to another housing project.

United Kingdom
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

