Joseph Rowntree Foundation Faces Objections Over Affordable Housing Plan in York

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, a renowned social change organisation, has been granted a funding of £125,000 by the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.

This funding is to be utilized for the construction of affordable housing in the Hawthorn Terrace South area of York. However, the City of York Council’s highways development control team has raised concerns about potential parking issues that might arise due to this project.

Proposal Faces Scrutiny Over Parking Concerns

The proposed development would involve the demolition of existing garages, which currently provide up to 18 parking spaces.

The loss of these parking facilities has led to objections from the highways development control team, who anticipate serious parking issues, likely to arise in the aftermath of the development.

Public Objections and Environmental Concerns

In addition to the council’s official objections, the planning proposal has also faced public opposition. Local residents and the New Earswick Parish Council have expressed their concerns over the potential environmental impacts of the construction.

They fear that the unique character of the local area might be altered as a result of this development.

Need for Affordable Housing Recognized

Despite these objections, the need for affordable housing in the area is widely recognized. The Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust has a long-standing history of providing quality affordable homes.

The funding, however, is contingent upon planning approval, which will be decided by the council’s planning committee. If approval is not granted, the funds may be redirected to another housing project.