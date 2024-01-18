Johnny Vegas Champions UK Glamping in 'Carry On Glamping' Series

Comedy icon Johnny Vegas, famed for his characterization of 'The Oracle' in ITV's Benidorm series, is spearheading an unusual summer expedition. Instead of basking in Spain's sunshine, Vegas is rallying individuals to delve into the charm of glamping, a glamorous spin on traditional camping, within the United Kingdom's borders. In the second season of his show 'Johnny Vegas: Carry On Glamping,' he unveils his venture into creating a unique glamping site, promoting an alternative yet stylish camping experience sans the need for international travel.

'Carry On Glamping': A Homage to UK's Countryside

Vegas's Channel 4 series 'Carry On Glamping' is an ode to his late father's love for campervans and camping. The upcoming season, set to air on January 24, will further delve into the comedian's journey into the glamping world, fueled by the inspiration he drew from his late father. In addition to sharing his passion for glamping, Vegas also opens up about his recent ADHD diagnosis and the hurdles he faced while establishing his new glamping site.

Sparking Interest in Domestic Travel

The comic's advocacy for UK glamping and his personal engagement in setting up a campsite triggers an interesting conversation about domestic travel. Amid the global uncertainty, Vegas's initiative serves as a reminder of the allure nestled within the UK's countryside and the potential for a distinctive, homegrown holiday experience.

