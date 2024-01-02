John Lewis’s Venus Flytrap Plush Toy Fails to Charm Children

With its menacing appearance and lack of appeal to children, John Lewis’s Venus flytrap plush toy, also known as the Snapper, has experienced poor sales. This toy, priced at £18, was inspired by the retailer’s £5 million festive advertisement which featured a boy named Alfie and a six-foot plant threatening the family’s dog. However, it seems the Snapper has failed to charm its target audience, resulting in an unusual surplus of over 500 unsold toys in many branches.

Children’s Fear Leads to Poor Sales

Unlike previous John Lewis Christmas ad-related plush toys, such as Buster the Boxer dog and Edgar the Dragon, the Snapper has struggled to find its place in the hearts of children. Employees at John Lewis have reported negative feedback from customers, with many children being frightened by the toy. Despite attempts to give the toy away to children and customers who spent over £50 in-store, the Snapper remains largely unwanted.

Failed Expectations and Staff Discontent

Anticipating a success similar to their previous plush toys, John Lewis had ordered 15 percent more toys than in 2019. However, this decision has been met with criticism from staff members who question the effectiveness of the advertisement. The Snapper, rather than becoming a beloved character for children, has become a symbol of failed expectations and a misjudged advertising campaign.

John Lewis Maintains Positive Outlook

Despite the reported surplus and customer complaints, John Lewis maintained that the merchandise has been very popular. The company has yet to release any further statements regarding the future of the Snapper or any possible adjustments to their merchandising strategy based on this experience.