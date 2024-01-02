en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

John Lewis’s Venus Flytrap Plush Toy Fails to Charm Children

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
John Lewis’s Venus Flytrap Plush Toy Fails to Charm Children

With its menacing appearance and lack of appeal to children, John Lewis’s Venus flytrap plush toy, also known as the Snapper, has experienced poor sales. This toy, priced at £18, was inspired by the retailer’s £5 million festive advertisement which featured a boy named Alfie and a six-foot plant threatening the family’s dog. However, it seems the Snapper has failed to charm its target audience, resulting in an unusual surplus of over 500 unsold toys in many branches.

Children’s Fear Leads to Poor Sales

Unlike previous John Lewis Christmas ad-related plush toys, such as Buster the Boxer dog and Edgar the Dragon, the Snapper has struggled to find its place in the hearts of children. Employees at John Lewis have reported negative feedback from customers, with many children being frightened by the toy. Despite attempts to give the toy away to children and customers who spent over £50 in-store, the Snapper remains largely unwanted.

Failed Expectations and Staff Discontent

Anticipating a success similar to their previous plush toys, John Lewis had ordered 15 percent more toys than in 2019. However, this decision has been met with criticism from staff members who question the effectiveness of the advertisement. The Snapper, rather than becoming a beloved character for children, has become a symbol of failed expectations and a misjudged advertising campaign.

John Lewis Maintains Positive Outlook

Despite the reported surplus and customer complaints, John Lewis maintained that the merchandise has been very popular. The company has yet to release any further statements regarding the future of the Snapper or any possible adjustments to their merchandising strategy based on this experience.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wall Street's Unexpected Turns: A Look Back at 2023 and Predictions for 2024

By Olalekan Adigun

Bullish Sentiment Persists in Markets, Despite Looming Challenges

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Germany's Manufacturing Sector: A Glimmer of Recovery Amid Continuing Contraction

By Wojciech Zylm

Moldova's Customs Service Reports Significant Increase in 2023 Revenue

By Ebenezer Mensah

Kate Edmonds Joins Innovate Talent to Boost Logistics Recruitment ...
@Business · 2 mins
Kate Edmonds Joins Innovate Talent to Boost Logistics Recruitment ...
heart comment 0
Vodafone Idea’s Ongoing Struggle: Debt, Dwindling Subscribers, and the Need for Funding

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vodafone Idea's Ongoing Struggle: Debt, Dwindling Subscribers, and the Need for Funding
Investcorp Bolsters VEDA’s Cloud Services with Majority Stake Acquisition

By Wojciech Zylm

Investcorp Bolsters VEDA's Cloud Services with Majority Stake Acquisition
Catherine Bradley and Garry Wilson Conduct Notable Share Transactions at easyJet plc

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Catherine Bradley and Garry Wilson Conduct Notable Share Transactions at easyJet plc
Sequoia Logistica to Merge with Grupo MOVE3: A Strategic Move in Latin American Logistics

By Saboor Bayat

Sequoia Logistica to Merge with Grupo MOVE3: A Strategic Move in Latin American Logistics
Latest Headlines
World News
Limerick Community News: Priest's Heart Surgery Stresses Cardiac Health Importance; Fundraising for Youth Services Underway
20 seconds
Limerick Community News: Priest's Heart Surgery Stresses Cardiac Health Importance; Fundraising for Youth Services Underway
Raising a Glass to Hydration: Embracing Better Water Habits in the New Year
1 min
Raising a Glass to Hydration: Embracing Better Water Habits in the New Year
House of Lords Champagne Expenditure Sparks Controversy
1 min
House of Lords Champagne Expenditure Sparks Controversy
Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
2 mins
Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
African Stars FC and Senegal Ready to Defend their Titles
2 mins
African Stars FC and Senegal Ready to Defend their Titles
Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros
2 mins
Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Indonesian Army Members Named Suspects in Assault of Presidential Candidate's Volunteers
2 mins
Indonesian Army Members Named Suspects in Assault of Presidential Candidate's Volunteers
Iowa Caucuses: DeSantis, Haley Engage in Ad War as Trump Remains Untouched
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses: DeSantis, Haley Engage in Ad War as Trump Remains Untouched
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
38 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app