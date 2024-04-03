John Crowley Hails Pugh-Garfield Chemistry in 'We Live In Time'

Director John Crowley-- of Boy A and Brooklyn--is excited for his next movie. We Live In Time, which marks his reunion with Andrew Garfield after 15 years, is in post-production stages. It also stars Florence Pugh. Speaking about the same on the UCC Talking Pictures podcast, John praised Andrew and Florence's chemistry in the movie. "It was a blast. And you know, it's sort of 15 years or something 16 years since I worked with Andrew, and so much that he's done so much in his work in that time, both on film and on stage. And he's still the same creature he was but but craft wise, you know, he's very, very sophisticated. He developed what he how he works, which is which is incredible to see and a gift on set. And Florence is earlier in our in her career, but it's like, it's like watching a rocket man or something when she's just fearless."

"So they're very, very different creatures. And yet, the job was to create the kind of virtual space on that Saturday morning, that they could walk into each other. And it'd be like, just falling off a log, they would just tumble into the scene, and they did really gloriously. And their chemistry is extraordinary. And, and the playfulness and heartbreak of it and fights and silliness, like it's the whole picture, that that isn't this without giving too much away. It's a thrilling performance, both of them and together, as well, because it's a marriage, it's a portrait of a marriage, and a portrait of what it means to try and create a family. So it like has all the aspects from high to low. And whether I love playing with within films, the spinning from hysteria, and extremely funny moments to something rather shattering and heartbreaking." We Live In Time has been described as "a funny, deeply moving and immersive love story". Florence was most recently seen in Dune 2. Andrew has Frankenstein in the pipeline.

We Live in Time is set to premiere in the Fall of 2024, earlier than originally planned. The film features executive production by Benedict Cumberbatch and will be distributed by A24. The movie, based on a screenplay by Nick Payne, follows the characters Almut and Tobias as they navigate love, family, and a difficult truth.