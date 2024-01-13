en English
United Kingdom

John Bercow: From Political Maneuvering to Reality TV Deception

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
John Bercow: From Political Maneuvering to Reality TV Deception

John Bercow, the former Speaker of the House of Commons and a stalwart of British politics, has taken an unexpected leap into the world of American reality television. Bercow has joined the cast of ‘The Traitors US’, a show that combines elements of deceit and strategy with celebrity involvement and high-stakes competition.

Trading Politics for Reality TV

Having spent years in the heart of British politics, Bercow is no stranger to the twists and turns of deception and manipulation. He views these past experiences as advantageous in the game, where players must discern the traitors among them while undertaking challenges to increase the prize pool. The traitors, on the other hand, aim to remain undetected until the end to clinch the victory.

Bercow’s Asthma: A Sign of Deception?

Although Bercow was not assigned the role of a traitor, he quickly became a focal point of suspicion among the contestants. His heavy breathing, attributed to his asthma, was interpreted by some as a possible sign of deceit. Janelle Pierzina, a reality competition veteran from Big Brother, was one of the first to voice her suspicion. She opined that Bercow’s breathing issues could be a ploy to divert attention or elicit sympathy.

Shielded from Suspicion

Despite her suspicions, Pierzina found herself unable to act. She had secured a ‘shield’ during the first night, an element of the game that protected her from elimination. This, in turn, prevented her from taking any direct action against Bercow. As the show progresses, it remains to be seen how these suspicions will affect Bercow’s journey in ‘The Traitors US’ and whether his political savvy can translate into reality TV success.

United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

