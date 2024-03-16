Joe Alwyn's Lucrative Legacy: Millions in Royalties from Taylor Swift's Hits Post-Split

Joe Alwyn continues to reap substantial financial rewards from his past relationship with Taylor Swift, nearly a year after their surprising separation in early 2023. Despite their breakup, which is rumored to be a source of inspiration for Swift's highly anticipated album The Tortured Poets Department, Alwyn's songwriting contributions to her last three albums have solidified his financial security.

Royalties Rolling In

Alwyn, who adopted the pseudonym William Bowery, has been credited with co-writing six songs across Swift's recent albums, including notable tracks from her acclaimed 2020 album, Folklore. This collaboration has not only earned him a Grammy but also continues to bring in a significant income from streaming platforms and live performances of their joint songs. Reports from Life & Style suggest that Alwyn has already banked approximately $2.3 million from Spotify streams alone, a figure that is expected to grow as Swift's Eras tour progresses.

Swift's Reaction and Fan Speculation

Swift is said to be 'furious' about Alwyn's ongoing financial success from their collaborations. Meanwhile, fans eagerly await the release of The Tortured Poets Department, speculating that it will delve into the couple's relationship and its dissolution. Alwyn's significant earnings from their collaborative work, coupled with the public's anticipation of Swift's next album, highlights the enduring impact of their partnership.

The Songwriting Legacy

Despite the end of their romantic relationship, Alwyn's songwriting legacy with Swift ensures he will never have to worry about financial stability again. His work on tracks such as Exile and Betty has not only contributed to the success of Swift's recent albums but has also established a perpetual income source for him. As Swift prepares to possibly shed light on their breakup in her upcoming album, Alwyn's contributions to her music remain a lucrative and lasting aspect of his career.

As the story unfolds, both Swift's forthcoming album and Alwyn's financial gains from their past collaborations will likely continue to captivate public interest. While their personal relationship may have ended, the professional and financial ties that bind them through music are indelible, showcasing the complex interplay between personal experiences and artistic collaboration.