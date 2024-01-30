Job Uncertainty Looms Over Newport Wafer Fab Amidst Acquisition Delays

Over a hundred high-skilled jobs are hanging in the balance at the Newport Wafer Fab semiconductor plant in Newport, a property of Nexperia with ties to China. The uncertainty prevails due to a divestment order imposed over security worries. American company, Vishay Intertechnology, has shown readiness to acquire the facility, but the sale is treading water, pending UK Government approval on grounds of national security. The original deadline for government vetting was anticipated this month, yet silence prevails. Employees from Nexperia have taken their plea to Westminster, imploring the government for a swift resolution.

Implications of Delayed Approval

With the UK government's delay in approving the acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab by Vishay Intertechnology, uncertainty and anxiety have taken hold among the plant's employees. The inertia has caused a cessation of new work, putting jobs in jeopardy. The Equipment Engineering Manager at the plant, Tony Hill, has voiced his concerns about potential job losses and the possible shutdown of the plant, should the sale fail to garner approval.

Employees Support Vishay's Acquisition

The workforce at the plant stands in solidarity with the acquisition by Vishay, as they believe it will put an end to the prevailing uncertainty and stimulate the local and UK economies alike. The delay, however, is proving worrisome as most cases under the National Security and Investment Act are usually cleared within 30 working days.

Political Intervention for Swift Resolution

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, has called for an urgent government update on the matter. Although the government has acknowledged the gravity of the situation, it has refrained from further commentary, citing commercial and national security reasons. Nonetheless, MPs have shown their support and urged the government to hasten the decision-making process, marking the importance of this acquisition for the future of the plant and its employees.