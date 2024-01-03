en English
Job Opening for Local Democracy Reporter in Wrexham and Flintshire Announced by Newsquest

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:25 am EST
Job Opening for Local Democracy Reporter in Wrexham and Flintshire Announced by Newsquest

A unique opportunity for journalism enthusiasts has opened up in the heart of Wales. Newsquest, one of the UK’s leading newspaper and website publishers, has announced a job vacancy for a local democracy reporter. This role is primed to cover local government activities in Wrexham and Flintshire, regions that teem with a vibrant local political scene.

A Voice for Local Democracy

The role of a local democracy reporter is more than just reporting the news. It involves holding local authorities and politicians accountable and standing up for local people. The reporter will attend council meetings, demonstrating a commitment to transparency and public interest. They will have the responsibility of producing original journalism that reflects on how council services affect residents’ lives, offering a fresh perspective on local governance.

An Exciting Work Arrangement

The work arrangement offers a blend of home and office work based in Mold, Flintshire. The successful candidate will need to be able to travel within the news patch, bringing an agility to the role that matches the dynamism of local politics. The candidate is expected to possess strong reporting skills and may potentially boast a NCTJ gold standard diploma and 100wpm shorthand ability, tools that would undoubtedly aid in the efficient execution of the role.

Joining the Leader Team

This position is a part of the local democracy reporter scheme funded by the BBC. The appointed reporter will join the Leader team and produce content that will be distributed to various outlets, including the BBC. The role thereby offers an opportunity to contribute to a diverse range of platforms and reach a wide audience.

Equal Opportunities and Benefits

Newsquest offers a competitive salary and benefits, reflecting its stature as a leading media organization. As an equal opportunities employer, Newsquest is open to making adjustments in the recruitment process for applicants requiring them, embodying its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Applicants are invited to submit a CV and cover letter. This is an opportunity for journalism enthusiasts to contribute to local democracy, holding power to account and amplifying the voices of local residents.

0
Job Newsroom United Kingdom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

