Joanne Clifton Steps into Princess Fiona's Shoes in Shrek The Musical Tour

Joanne Clifton, known for her success on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, is set to embark on a nationwide tour playing Princess Fiona in Shrek The Musical. The production is scheduled to visit 31 venues, including the Sunderland Empire, where an additional matinee has been added due to the overwhelming demand. The tour promises to offer an unforgettable experience, blending comedy, dance numbers, and a strong message of self-acceptance.

From Dance Floor to Theatrical Stage

Clifton's transition from the individualism of professional dancing to the teamwork required in theatre has been an interesting journey. The close bonds formed with her castmates, including Antony Lawrence as Shrek, Brandon Lee Sears as Donkey, and Cherece Richards debuting as the Dragon, add a unique dynamic to the production.

Embracing Quirkiness and Humor

Clifton expressed her excitement for the role, citing a fondness for quirky characters and her admiration for Broadway's Sutton Foster, who previously played Fiona. Despite the unconventional humor of a song about 'trumping', Clifton is unfazed and embraces the comedic elements of the show, providing a refreshing twist to the musical's narrative.

The Importance of Theatre

Joanne highlights the importance of theatre as a form of escapism and its positive impact on audiences. With the world grappling with various challenges, the joy and laughter that Shrek The Musical brings can serve as a much-needed respite. Clifton's portrayal of Fiona, alongside the rest of the talented cast, is set to captivate audiences across the country.