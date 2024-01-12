en English
Fashion

Joanie Clothing Unveils Sustainability-Focused Collection in Collaboration with Iconic ’70s Brand Bus Stop

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
Joanie Clothing, a brand celebrated for its vintage-inspired fashion, has unveiled a dynamic collaboration with the venerated 1970s label Bus Stop. The newly announced Bus Stop x Joanie collection is a tribute to ‘Lee Bender at Bus Stop,’ a brand that became synonymous with the energetic spirit of 70s London. The collection comprises 14 unique pieces, spanning dresses, jumpsuits, and co-ordinated sets, all echoing the iconic designs of the original Bus Stop era.

Emphasis on Sustainability and Timeless Design

Underscoring the commitment to sustainability, the collection incorporates materials like Livaeco viscose and organic cotton. A particular highlight of the range is the Camden, a contemporary reinterpretation of Lee Bender’s sought-after micro mini dress. This collaboration underpins the enduring allure of vintage Bus Stop pieces and their continued relevance in the fashion scene today.

Lee Bender’s Legacy and Influence

Lee Bender, who sadly passed away at the start of 2023, had a significant role in the creation of this collection. Bender’s keen eye for detail and unique design sensibilities continue to resonate in the unique pieces of the Bus Stop x Joanie range. Bender’s designs were famed for their sharp tailoring, captivating prints, and embodiment of the lively spirit of 1970s London.

Bus Stop’s Role in Dressing Prominent Figures

The Lee Bender at Bus Stop label is renowned for having dressed notable figures of the era, including Charlotte Rampling, Joan Collins, and Debbie Harry. The brand was a go-to for fashion-forward women who flocked to the Kensington boutique for its weekly new fashion arrivals. Lucy Gledhill, the Brand Manager for Joanie, hailed the original Bus Stop designs for their distinct style and embodiment of the vibrant spirit of 70s London.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

