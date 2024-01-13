Jigsaw Homes Proposes Affordable Housing Solution for Oldham’s Homeless Crisis

In a significant move towards addressing the housing crisis in Oldham, Jigsaw Homes Tameside has put forth a proposal for the construction of 15 new affordable housing units in the heart of Oldham town centre. This initiative, primarily aimed at aiding the young population grappling with homelessness, is a beacon of hope in the current scenario.

Transition Towards Permanent Housing

The proposed development, designed for short-term rentals, is set to be located on a shared plot on Foundry Street. The underlying goal of this project is to facilitate a seamless transition for residents to permanent housing. Each unit within the development will be priced affordably and will provide residents with access to specialized care and services, thereby empowering them to move to long-term accommodation.

Revitalising Vacant Land

The site earmarked for the proposed building is currently vacant brownfield land, situated next to Koffee Kingdom and the Metrolink. This site has been identified as a potential hotspot for antisocial behaviour. The new development, which will be staffed round-the-clock, is expected to not only bring about a positive change in the neighbourhood but also provide communal areas for residents, fostering a sense of community.

Addressing the Housing Crisis

The proposed project is in line with local strategies aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness, as well as housing and temporary accommodation strategies. This aligns with the Oldham Council’s declaration of a housing crisis. With a staggering 11,000 applicants on the waiting list for social housing and a significant number of individuals experiencing homelessness in the North West, including a large proportion of young people, the urgency for such facilities is palpable. The plans are currently under neighbour consultation, with one objection received so far.