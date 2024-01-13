en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Jigsaw Homes Proposes Affordable Housing Solution for Oldham’s Homeless Crisis

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
Jigsaw Homes Proposes Affordable Housing Solution for Oldham’s Homeless Crisis

In a significant move towards addressing the housing crisis in Oldham, Jigsaw Homes Tameside has put forth a proposal for the construction of 15 new affordable housing units in the heart of Oldham town centre. This initiative, primarily aimed at aiding the young population grappling with homelessness, is a beacon of hope in the current scenario.

Transition Towards Permanent Housing

The proposed development, designed for short-term rentals, is set to be located on a shared plot on Foundry Street. The underlying goal of this project is to facilitate a seamless transition for residents to permanent housing. Each unit within the development will be priced affordably and will provide residents with access to specialized care and services, thereby empowering them to move to long-term accommodation.

Revitalising Vacant Land

The site earmarked for the proposed building is currently vacant brownfield land, situated next to Koffee Kingdom and the Metrolink. This site has been identified as a potential hotspot for antisocial behaviour. The new development, which will be staffed round-the-clock, is expected to not only bring about a positive change in the neighbourhood but also provide communal areas for residents, fostering a sense of community.

Addressing the Housing Crisis

The proposed project is in line with local strategies aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness, as well as housing and temporary accommodation strategies. This aligns with the Oldham Council’s declaration of a housing crisis. With a staggering 11,000 applicants on the waiting list for social housing and a significant number of individuals experiencing homelessness in the North West, including a large proportion of young people, the urgency for such facilities is palpable. The plans are currently under neighbour consultation, with one objection received so far.

0
Social Issues United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
39 mins ago
Deepfaked Ads Impersonating UK's Prime Minister Flood Facebook: A Rising Threat to Democracies
Facebook, the social media monolith, confronts a formidable challenge as deepfaked advertisements impersonating the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister flood its platform. These ads, employing advanced artificial intelligence, fabricate alarmingly convincing videos and images of public figures, blurring the lines between reality and deception. The deepfakes involved uncannily mimic the appearance and voice of the Prime
Deepfaked Ads Impersonating UK's Prime Minister Flood Facebook: A Rising Threat to Democracies
South Dakota Street Minister Revives Old Bicycles, Fuels Hope Among Homeless
1 hour ago
South Dakota Street Minister Revives Old Bicycles, Fuels Hope Among Homeless
Virtual Assault in Meta's Horizon Worlds: A Call for Stringent Safety Measures
1 hour ago
Virtual Assault in Meta's Horizon Worlds: A Call for Stringent Safety Measures
Labour Amplifies Social Media Campaign Against Conservatives
45 mins ago
Labour Amplifies Social Media Campaign Against Conservatives
Shriram Pathak Drummers: Echoing the Cultural Resurgence of Ayodhya
52 mins ago
Shriram Pathak Drummers: Echoing the Cultural Resurgence of Ayodhya
Rajya Sabha Member Krishnaiah Calls for Caste Census, 'Chalo Delhi' Protest Planned
52 mins ago
Rajya Sabha Member Krishnaiah Calls for Caste Census, 'Chalo Delhi' Protest Planned
Latest Headlines
World News
Pastor Maddisetti Calls for Christian and Muslim Minorities Act
14 seconds
Pastor Maddisetti Calls for Christian and Muslim Minorities Act
Chelsea Clinches Narrow Victory Over Fulham Amid Controversy
38 seconds
Chelsea Clinches Narrow Victory Over Fulham Amid Controversy
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants: A Thrilling Encounter Awaits in SA20 League 2023
41 seconds
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants: A Thrilling Encounter Awaits in SA20 League 2023
Jr. Attack Hockey Team Dominates Tri-County Minor Hockey League
44 seconds
Jr. Attack Hockey Team Dominates Tri-County Minor Hockey League
Sachin Baby Century Puts Kerala in Commanding Position Against Assam in Ranji Trophy
1 min
Sachin Baby Century Puts Kerala in Commanding Position Against Assam in Ranji Trophy
Influencer's Liposuction Goes Awry, Echoes of 'Shrek's' Lord Farquaad
2 mins
Influencer's Liposuction Goes Awry, Echoes of 'Shrek's' Lord Farquaad
Ben and Erin Napier Swap Home Renovation for Pickleball in Upcoming 'Home Town' Episode
4 mins
Ben and Erin Napier Swap Home Renovation for Pickleball in Upcoming 'Home Town' Episode
Awaiting J. Ann Selzer's Iowa Caucus Poll: Anticipation and Lessons from 2020
4 mins
Awaiting J. Ann Selzer's Iowa Caucus Poll: Anticipation and Lessons from 2020
Elite Medical Schools Embrace DEI Agendas Amid Controversy
5 mins
Elite Medical Schools Embrace DEI Agendas Amid Controversy
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
29 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
41 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app