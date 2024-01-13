en English
Bulgaria

Jet2 Passengers Stranded in Sofia After Unexpected Flight Diversion

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:32 pm EST
Jet2 Passengers Stranded in Sofia After Unexpected Flight Diversion

On a chilly evening in Sofia, Bulgaria, hundreds of British travelers found themselves stranded in an unexpected twist of events. Their Jet2 flight from Antalya, Turkey, to Bristol, UK, was abruptly diverted due to an urgent medical emergency on board. But the unforeseen halt in the journey was just the start of a series of unfortunate events that disrupted the passengers’ plans.

The Diversion and the Delay

The flight was diverted to Sofia, where temperatures were plummeting to a biting -7C. The initial diversion was necessary due to a passenger requiring immediate medical attention, a decision made in the best interest of passenger safety. However, the situation soon escalated when three passengers became unruly and confronted the crew, leading to their removal by the local police. This incident, along with the crew reaching their maximum operating hours, led to the cancellation of the flight, leaving passengers in a foreign land, left to fend for themselves.

The Struggle for Accommodation

Jet2 initially assured passengers of assistance with accommodation and transport. Yet, many passengers were left to arrange their own, with the promise of keeping receipts for later reimbursement. The ordeal did not end there; after reaching the hotel, passengers faced further delays in checking in, with some only managing to secure rooms around midnight.

Jet2’s Response and the Awaited Journey Back

The following day, passengers were still waiting for a rescheduled flight back to Bristol. Jet2 issued an apology to all affected customers and managed to arrange hotel accommodations at short notice, a remarkable feat given the airline does not operate in Sofia. The airline assured the stranded passengers that they would be flown back to Bristol the following day, marking the end of an unexpected and challenging journey.

Bulgaria Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

