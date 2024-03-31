Jesus and Mary Chain's 40th Anniversary Gig: Reid Brothers Reignite at Roundhouse

The Jesus and Mary Chain, a band synonymous with a unique blend of distorted genre and tone, recently celebrated their 40th anniversary with a concert at the Roundhouse that felt less like a nostalgic trip down memory lane and more like the ushering in of a new era. The band, led by the notoriously chaotic Reid brothers, Jim and William, treated fans to a mix of classic hits and fresh tracks from their latest album, Glasgow Eyes, proving their enduring relevance and appeal in the music industry.

Advertisment

From Chaos to Harmony

Emerging from the small Scottish town of East Kilbride in the mid-1980s, The Jesus and Mary Chain quickly made a name for themselves not just for their music but for their tumultuous live shows, often characterized by on-stage fights between the Reid brothers. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, they captured the imagination of fans and critics alike, with their manager Alan McGee and former drummer Bobby Gillespie praising their raw, enthusiastic sound. Their performance at the Roundhouse showcased this transformative journey from chaos to harmony, with the brothers focusing their energy on delivering a powerful musical experience rather than their infamous fisticuffs.

A Setlist Spanning Decades

Advertisment

The concert featured a carefully curated setlist that highlighted the band's evolution over the years. Classics like Happy When It Rains and Just Like Honey were met with enthusiastic approval from the audience, while newer tracks such as Girl 71 demonstrated the band's continued innovation and relevance. Although there were moments when the energy dipped, notably during performances of I Love Rock 'N' Roll and Amputation, the overall sentiment was one of celebration and appreciation for a band that has consistently defied labels and expectations.

Defying Labels, Embracing Noise

Four decades into their career, The Jesus and Mary Chain remain difficult to categorize. They are not strictly shoegaze, nor are they purely indie; instead, they exist in a sonic realm of their own creation. The Roundhouse concert underscored this, with the Reid brothers and their bandmates creating a wall of sound that was as compelling as it was unique. With plans to tour Europe and perform at the Green Man Festival, it's clear that The Jesus and Mary Chain are not resting on their laurels but are instead looking forward to continuing to make noise for years to come.