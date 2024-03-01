Jesus And Mary Chain Marks 40 Years with 'Glasgow Eyes' Album and Memoir 'Never Understood'

The music world is set to be reignited with the Jesus And Mary Chain's latest announcements. Celebrating their 40th anniversary, the iconic Scottish band is releasing their new album, 'Glasgow Eyes', and a deeply personal memoir, 'Never Understood', detailing their journey through the highs and lows of rock fame. The album and memoir are poised to offer fans a comprehensive look into the band's enduring legacy and their impact on the music industry.

New Album: Glasgow Eyes

Slated for release in 2024, 'Glasgow Eyes' emerges as the band's first album in seven years, marking a significant return to their roots while exploring new sonic territories. Fans can expect the band's signature noise-blasted fuzz-pop sound, with tracks like 'jamcod,' 'Chemical Animal,' and 'Girl 71' promising to deliver the innovative yet nostalgic soundscapes the band is renowned for. This album not only celebrates their 40th anniversary but also symbolizes the band's evolution and continued relevance in the music scene.

Never Understood: The Memoir

Accompanying the album is the band's memoir, 'Never Understood: The Story of the Jesus and Mary Chain', co-written by band members William and Jim Reid along with journalist Ben Thompson. The memoir offers an intimate look into the band's origins, rise to fame, internal conflicts, and their eventual reunion in the 21st century. Available in various formats, including hardback, trade paperback, ebook, audio digital download, and even a vinyl audiobook, the memoir invites fans and music enthusiasts to delve deeper into the band's storied history.

Legacy and Future

As part of their 40th-anniversary celebrations, the Jesus And Mary Chain also feature prominently in the latest issue of Uncut, sharing insights into their new album, the band's dynamics, and how their shared ideals from the early days continue to apply. Their candid reflections reveal a band that has matured, leaving behind the tumultuous days of yesteryears for a more harmonious present and future. The band's participation in the upcoming Green Man Festival in August 2024 further cements their active status in the music world, promising fans an electrifying live experience that bridges past and present.

The Jesus And Mary Chain's fortieth-anniversary celebrations with the release of 'Glasgow Eyes' and the memoir 'Never Understood' underscore a remarkable journey of resilience, creativity, and transformation. As the band continues to evolve, their story and music remain a powerful testament to the enduring appeal and influence of their artistry. With these latest projects, the Jesus And Mary Chain not only commemorate their past achievements but also set the stage for the next chapter of their remarkable legacy.