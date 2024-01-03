Jersey Rolls Out Visitor Economy Strategy to Revamp Tourism and Hospitality Sectors

Jersey, the sun-kissed island known for its picturesque landscapes and rich heritage, has unveiled its Visitor Economy Strategy, a comprehensive, forward-looking plan aimed at rejuvenating its tourism and hospitality sectors. This strategic plan, the result of a collaboration between the government and industry stakeholders, outlines a far-reaching vision to elevate Jersey into a globally recognized destination that balances sustainability with an enriching visitor experience.

A Collaborative Effort for a Sustainable Future

The Visitor Economy Strategy focuses on 48 policy priorities, encompassing areas vital for the long-term success of Jersey’s visitor and hospitality sectors. Two of the pivotal areas include expanding the island’s air connectivity and fostering investment in accommodation, thereby enhancing lodging options for tourists. The plan underlines the significance of a holistic approach, recognizing the vital role of all stakeholders—government, industry, and locals—in achieving its objectives.

Boosting the Island’s Economy

Before the launch of the strategy, Visit Jersey, the island’s official tourism body, reported that Jersey had hosted visitors for a total of 2.7 million nights in 2019, contributing nearly £300m to the island’s economy. This new strategy is aimed at boosting these figures, addressing challenges such as declining visitor numbers and accommodation bed stock, and exploring innovative funding options such as a potential ‘bed tax’.

Focusing on the On-Island Experience

At the heart of the strategy is the commitment to improving the on-island experience for all tourists. This includes locals, who are viewed not simply as residents but as essential ambassadors for Jersey, contributing to the island’s allure. The strategy underscores the necessity for collaboration between the government, industry, and residents to transform Jersey into a destination that enriches the visitor’s journey while preserving the island’s unique cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Jersey’s Deputy Kirsten Morel, the minister for sustainable economic development, emphasized the collective role of islanders in the future of the tourism industry, indicating that the community’s pride in their home is key to the sector’s development and success.