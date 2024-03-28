Jersey Hospice Half Marathon 2023: Record £60,000 Raised by Over 750 Islanders

In an inspiring display of community spirit and athleticism, the Jersey Hospice Half Marathon 2023 saw over 750 runners take to the streets, culminating in a record-breaking £60,000 raised for the charity. The significant funds will support the essential services provided by the Hospice, which require around £5 million annually to operate. With many participants running in memory of loved ones, the event not only served as a competition but also as a moving tribute.

Community Comes Together for a Cause

The event, organized by Jersey Hospice, attracted a diverse group of runners, from seasoned athletes to first-time marathon participants. The marathon's route, designed to challenge and inspire, showcased the scenic beauty of Jersey, creating a memorable experience for all involved. Organiser Loraine Fulton emphasized the collective effort that made the record fundraising possible, thanking runners, volunteers, and sponsors for their dedication. The overwhelming support highlights the community's commitment to the Hospice's mission of providing care and support to those facing life-limiting conditions.

Record-Breaking Achievement

This year's marathon marked a significant milestone, with the amount raised surpassing previous years' totals. The funds are crucial for the Hospice, contributing significantly to the annual operating costs. The success of the event is a testament to the participants' hard work and the generosity of the community. Winners of the marathon, Josh Brien and Jessica Troy, led the pack, but the day was truly about the collective achievement of all involved. The announcement of next year's marathon date has already sparked excitement and anticipation among the community.

Looking Forward

As the Jersey Hospice Half Marathon continues to grow, so too does its impact. The funds raised through this event allow the Hospice to continue its vital work, offering care and support to patients and their families. The success of the 2023 marathon sets a new benchmark for future events, encouraging even greater participation and fundraising efforts. With the date for next year's event already set, the community looks forward to coming together once again in support of a cause that touches the lives of many.

As the sun set on this year's marathon, participants and supporters alike reflected on the day's achievements. The record-breaking £60,000 raised is a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished when a community unites for a common cause. The Jersey Hospice Half Marathon is more than just a race; it's a celebration of life, love, and the enduring human spirit.