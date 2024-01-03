Jersey Honors Historic Battle with Annual Walk and Parade

Jersey gears up to commemorate the historic Battle of Jersey with its annual walk and parade, scheduled for Saturday, January 6. The event is a tribute to the courage of Major Francis Peirson and his troops who thwarted a French invasion in 1781. The march, which kicks off from a different parish each year, will commence from Trinity Parish Hall in 2023, culminating at St Helier’s Royal Square.

Reflecting on the Battle of Jersey

The walk is led by local historian Ian Ronayne, highlighting the battle’s impact on Jersey’s identity. A rich tapestry of events unfolds at the Royal Square, where the Jersey Scout Band and the 1781 Jersey Militia join in. In a significant nod to history, a re-enactment of John Singleton Copley’s painting ‘The Death of Major Peirson’ takes center stage, followed by speeches, prayers, and an enlightening historical talk.

Community Participation and Remembrance

Islanders wishing to participate are urged to gather at Trinity Parish Hall for an early start, with the St Helier parade commencing later from the Town Hall. St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft emphasized the importance of remembering this part of Jersey’s history to educate future generations. The commemoration concludes with a convivial gathering at the Peirson pub where participants can unwind and reflect on the day’s events.

Marking Centuries in the Veteran Community

Meanwhile, in a separate event, two D-Day veterans at Broughton House Veteran Care Village in Salford, Peter Belcher and David Teacher, are celebrating their 100th birthdays. Peter, a former paratrooper in the Airborne Regiment, was part of the crucial mission to capture Pegasus Bridge on D-Day, while David served in the RAF Beach Unit and was involved in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium. Both veterans, who have received recognition for their service, continue to inspire others with their stories of bravery and resilience.