en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Jericho Primary School Celebrates Retirement of Two Long-Serving Staff Members

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
Jericho Primary School Celebrates Retirement of Two Long-Serving Staff Members

Jericho Primary School in Whitehaven, a small coastal town in Cumbria, England, recently bid farewell to two of its long-standing staff members, Karen Pickering and Tony Watson. Their retirement marks the end of an era for the school, as between them, they have contributed an impressive 67 years of service.

Unwavering Dedication: Karen Pickering

Karen Pickering, who has been an integral part of the teaching staff for the past 27 years, is known and admired for her dedication and nurturing approach towards students. Her primary role was that of a teaching assistant, a job she performed with utmost passion and skill. Mrs. Pickering’s influence was particularly felt in the nursery and reception classes, where her compassionate nature and teaching finesse helped shape the early educational experiences of countless students.

James Blackwell, the headteacher at Jericho Primary, praised Mrs. Pickering for her unwavering dedication and the invaluable skills she brought to the school. He lauded her for her instrumental role in starting the nursery and fostering a nurturing environment for the youngest learners.

A Pillar of Support: Tony Watson

Tony Watson, the school’s site manager, has been a cornerstone of the Jericho Primary community for a commendable 40 years. Over the course of his long tenure, Mr. Watson has welcomed 40 cohorts of children, his warm presence becoming a reassuring constant in the ever-changing educational landscape. He was often the first to arrive and the last to leave, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to the school and its students.

Mr. Watson’s dedication did not go unnoticed. In recognition of his years of service, he received a formal letter of acknowledgment from Dan Barton, the assistant director in SEND, education, and inclusion at Cumberland Council.

Legacy of Commitment

Both Mrs. Pickering and Mr. Watson retired at the end of term, leaving behind a legacy of commitment and dedication that will continue to inspire the Jericho Primary School community. Their tireless work has significantly contributed to the educational and personal growth of countless students, leaving an indelible mark on the institution’s history.

0
Education United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Shielding Society: Caregiving Education Group's Session on Scams and Financial Exploitation
The Caregiving Education Group is all set to host an informative presentation titled ‘Scams and Financial Exploitation’. Scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23, the session will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church and led by Cindy Koenig-Warnke from the Lincoln Police Department’s Technical Investigations Unit. Unmasking Scams and their Impact In her
Shielding Society: Caregiving Education Group's Session on Scams and Financial Exploitation
Harlingen City and School Board Reach Agreement on Campus Security
12 mins ago
Harlingen City and School Board Reach Agreement on Campus Security
Special Needs Child's Ordeal Reveals Safety and Communication Gaps in Champaign School
13 mins ago
Special Needs Child's Ordeal Reveals Safety and Communication Gaps in Champaign School
LMTA to Host Free Public Program on Used Piano Assessment
2 mins ago
LMTA to Host Free Public Program on Used Piano Assessment
Delhi Private Schools Release Merit Lists for Pre-primary Admissions
4 mins ago
Delhi Private Schools Release Merit Lists for Pre-primary Admissions
TAL Education Group Revolutionizes Learning with Innovative Devices at CES 2024
10 mins ago
TAL Education Group Revolutionizes Learning with Innovative Devices at CES 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Beckley Honors MLK Day with Empty Bowls Project, Local News Roundup
26 seconds
Beckley Honors MLK Day with Empty Bowls Project, Local News Roundup
Scott Taylor: A Journey Through Rugby League and Beyond
39 seconds
Scott Taylor: A Journey Through Rugby League and Beyond
Shielding Society: Caregiving Education Group's Session on Scams and Financial Exploitation
2 mins
Shielding Society: Caregiving Education Group's Session on Scams and Financial Exploitation
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
3 mins
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
Thirdy Ravena Steers San-En NeoPhoenix to the Top of Japan B.League
4 mins
Thirdy Ravena Steers San-En NeoPhoenix to the Top of Japan B.League
Stanton Reclaims Championship in Gateway Conference Soccer Final
4 mins
Stanton Reclaims Championship in Gateway Conference Soccer Final
The Unseen Spiritual Journey of Lou Reed: A Look into His Tai Chi Practice and Ambient Compositions
4 mins
The Unseen Spiritual Journey of Lou Reed: A Look into His Tai Chi Practice and Ambient Compositions
Toronto Raptors Face Tough Defeat in Utah; Positive Signs Amid Losses
5 mins
Toronto Raptors Face Tough Defeat in Utah; Positive Signs Amid Losses
FDA Health Updates: Serious CPAP Mask Recall, Keytruda Approval, and More
5 mins
FDA Health Updates: Serious CPAP Mask Recall, Keytruda Approval, and More
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
19 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app