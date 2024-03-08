Jeremy King Unveils Arlington: Nostalgic Elegance Meets Contemporary Dining in St James's

Restaurateur Jeremy King opens Arlington, his first venture post-Corbin & King split, evoking memories of the iconic Le Caprice. Customers are moved to tears by the restaurant's nostalgic yet modern charm, located in the heart of St James's, London. King's new establishment marries the past with the present, offering a unique dining experience that pays homage to its historic location while embracing contemporary elegance.

A Nostalgic Rebirth

Jeremy King, renowned for creating some of London's most celebrated dining spots, marks his return to the restaurant scene with Arlington. This new venture is particularly poignant, standing on the grounds of the erstwhile Le Caprice, a place of many memories for the city's diners. With an interior that whispers of times gone by through its black and white tones, elegant lighting, and carefully selected photographs by David Bailey, Arlington is not just a restaurant; it's a bridge between eras. King's intention is clear: to offer a space that feels familiar to its patrons, while introducing innovative elements, like the redesigned wine buckets that symbolize both practicality and style.

More Than Just a Dining Experience

At the heart of Arlington's concept is the desire to create more than just a place to eat. It's about evoking emotions, recollections, and creating new memories. This emotional resonance is evident from the moment customers step in, with some finding the experience overwhelmingly nostalgic. King's approach to Arlington is deeply personal, reflecting on his journey in the hospitality industry and his partnership with Chris Corbin. This new establishment represents a full circle moment for King, bringing his rich history and vast experience into a new era of dining.

A Look into the Future

While Arlington nods to the past, Jeremy King is firmly focused on the future. The restaurant is a testament to his resilience and adaptability, qualities that have defined his career. As diners navigate through this elegantly designed space, they are invited to partake in a culinary journey that bridges the gap between tradition and innovation. King's vision for Arlington is not just about recapturing the glory of yesteryears but setting new benchmarks for fine dining in London. With its strategic location, thoughtfully curated menu, and the promise of an unparalleled dining experience, Arlington is poised to become a new landmark in London's culinary landscape.

As guests continue to fill the tables at Arlington, they are not just witnesses to Jeremy King's latest triumph; they are participants in a continually evolving story of culinary excellence. The opening of Arlington is a beacon of hope and excitement for London's dining scene, signaling new beginnings and endless possibilities. With King at the helm, Arlington is set to redefine expectations, proving once again that in the world of fine dining, innovation and tradition can coexist beautifully.