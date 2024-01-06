Jeremy Hunt Warns of Economic Impact from Red Sea Shipping Lane Attacks

Jeremy Hunt, the British finance minister, has drawn attention to the potential economic repercussions of the attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes by Iran-aligned Houthi militants in Yemen. In a BBC interview, Hunt expressed concern over the possibility of these attacks leading to elevated prices in Britain, revealing that the government is vigilantly monitoring the situation.

The Economic Impact of Red Sea Attacks

The Red Sea is a vital maritime route for global trade. Disruptions in this area can have knock-on effects on supply chains and commodity prices worldwide. The attacks have led to shipping companies rerouting vessels around Africa, prolonging travel times and escalating shipping costs. This situation is described as volatile, with multiple attacks on commercial vessels prompting a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea. Approximately 12 percent of world trade passes through this waterway.

Shipping Costs and Freight Rates on the Rise

The ongoing attacks have resulted in longer transit times and significantly higher operational costs. Freight rates from Asia to the U.S. East Coast have soared by 52% to $3,900 per FEU, while rates from Asia to the Mediterranean have more than doubled since January 2019. This crisis is expected to keep freight rates high through at least February, with attacks on commercial vessels continuing last week, including the first use of anti-ship ballistic missiles against commercial ships.

The attacks are causing the most significant disruption to global trade since the pandemic. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militants are targeting vessels with links to Israel. As a result, shipping companies are redirecting much of the Red Sea’s usual container traffic around the southern tip of Africa, leading to longer and more expensive journeys. This disruption is causing a significant economic impact and is expected to have an inflation effect. The recent disruptions in the Panama Canal and severe drought are further amplifying the impact of the Red Sea no-go zone.