Jeremy Clarkson Seeks Approval for New Barn at Diddly Squat Farm

Television personality Jeremy Clarkson, popular for his role on Top Gear, has submitted a new planning proposal for a 36-meter-long barn at his Diddly Squat Farm. The farm is situated on Chipping Norton Road near Chadlington. The application highlights an urgent requirement for extended storage to facilitate the farm’s arable operations, presently hindered by insufficient grain storage facilities.

New Building Proposal

The suggested barn will span 18 meters in width, standing eight meters tall to the ridge. A striking dark blue and black color scheme is projected to enhance the edifice. The application underscores the need to preserve the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which the farm is a part of.

Farm’s Popularity and Planning Disputes

The farm, sprawling across 400 hectares, has evolved into a sought-after tourist spot following the triumph of Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime Video. Despite earlier planning conflicts with West Oxfordshire District Council, including rebuffs for a restaurant, a pickle court, and a basic farm track, Clarkson persists in his development efforts for the farm. The farm’s popularity surged, leading to parking issues as visitors started using grass verges, causing the rejection of a plan for a 70-space car park.

Future of Diddly Squat Farm

Clarkson, who has owned the land since 2008 and had it managed by a local until 2019, has considered selling the farm. However, he values the ownership and the potential of bequeathing it to his offspring. In the upcoming period, West Oxfordshire District Council is set to review the new barn application.