en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Jeremy Clarkson Seeks Approval for New Barn at Diddly Squat Farm

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
Jeremy Clarkson Seeks Approval for New Barn at Diddly Squat Farm

Television personality Jeremy Clarkson, popular for his role on Top Gear, has submitted a new planning proposal for a 36-meter-long barn at his Diddly Squat Farm. The farm is situated on Chipping Norton Road near Chadlington. The application highlights an urgent requirement for extended storage to facilitate the farm’s arable operations, presently hindered by insufficient grain storage facilities.

New Building Proposal

The suggested barn will span 18 meters in width, standing eight meters tall to the ridge. A striking dark blue and black color scheme is projected to enhance the edifice. The application underscores the need to preserve the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which the farm is a part of.

Farm’s Popularity and Planning Disputes

The farm, sprawling across 400 hectares, has evolved into a sought-after tourist spot following the triumph of Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime Video. Despite earlier planning conflicts with West Oxfordshire District Council, including rebuffs for a restaurant, a pickle court, and a basic farm track, Clarkson persists in his development efforts for the farm. The farm’s popularity surged, leading to parking issues as visitors started using grass verges, causing the rejection of a plan for a 70-space car park.

Future of Diddly Squat Farm

Clarkson, who has owned the land since 2008 and had it managed by a local until 2019, has considered selling the farm. However, he values the ownership and the potential of bequeathing it to his offspring. In the upcoming period, West Oxfordshire District Council is set to review the new barn application.

0
Agriculture Business United Kingdom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
3 mins ago
Unlocking Photosynthesis: The Key to Global Food Security
Photosynthesis, the natural process that powers life on Earth, is under scientific scrutiny with researchers seeking ways to enhance its efficiency in food crops. The goal? To bolster yields and strengthen food security in a climate-challenged world. The focus is on curtailing photorespiration in plants, improving their adaptability to shifts in light intensity, and harnessing
Unlocking Photosynthesis: The Key to Global Food Security
Political Dispute Erupts Over Deteriorating Mahanand Dairy
41 mins ago
Political Dispute Erupts Over Deteriorating Mahanand Dairy
Australian High Commissioner's Visit Bolsters Agricultural Cooperation with Pakistan
44 mins ago
Australian High Commissioner's Visit Bolsters Agricultural Cooperation with Pakistan
Pork Leadership Institute's Class of 2024: Breeding Future Leaders of the Pork Industry
9 mins ago
Pork Leadership Institute's Class of 2024: Breeding Future Leaders of the Pork Industry
Local Power Ltd. Advances Sustainable Farming with European-Warranted Solar Installations
29 mins ago
Local Power Ltd. Advances Sustainable Farming with European-Warranted Solar Installations
Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Reject Commercial Agreement, Sparking Political Crisis
35 mins ago
Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Reject Commercial Agreement, Sparking Political Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Faces Challenge in Replacing Multifaceted Cricketer David Warner
48 seconds
Australia Faces Challenge in Replacing Multifaceted Cricketer David Warner
Active vs MR KB Putrajaya: Anticipating an Engaging Clash in the Grand Rumble T10 Championship
2 mins
Active vs MR KB Putrajaya: Anticipating an Engaging Clash in the Grand Rumble T10 Championship
South Korean Democratic Party Leader Survives Attempted Assassination
3 mins
South Korean Democratic Party Leader Survives Attempted Assassination
Mammoth Comfort Centre: A New Standard of Comfort Coming to Burnham-on-Sea
3 mins
Mammoth Comfort Centre: A New Standard of Comfort Coming to Burnham-on-Sea
Jaishankar Highlights 'Transformational' Decade in India's Foreign Policy
3 mins
Jaishankar Highlights 'Transformational' Decade in India's Foreign Policy
Persistent Cough Not Linked to New Virus, Say Medical Experts
3 mins
Persistent Cough Not Linked to New Virus, Say Medical Experts
Patriots Confirm: Wheatley to Remain on Injured Reserve
4 mins
Patriots Confirm: Wheatley to Remain on Injured Reserve
F1 Star Charles Leclerc Spotted with Exclusive Ferrari in Monte-Carlo
4 mins
F1 Star Charles Leclerc Spotted with Exclusive Ferrari in Monte-Carlo
Zeliangrong Statehood Working Committee: A Beacon of Hope for Zeliangrong Aspirations
4 mins
Zeliangrong Statehood Working Committee: A Beacon of Hope for Zeliangrong Aspirations
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
18 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
19 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
28 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
29 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
38 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
41 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app