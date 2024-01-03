en English
Business

JDR Cables Reinforces Commitment to Hartlepool: Extends Contract and Secures Jobs

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:45 pm EST
JDR Cables, a leading manufacturer of subsea cables for the offshore energy sector, has solidified its commitment to growth in Hartlepool by extending its contract with PD Ports for another 15 years. This extension anchors 280 jobs at the Port of Hartlepool, a site where JDR has operated since 2008.

JDR Cables and the Hartlepool Facility

The facility has evolved into a flagship location for the company, boasting a high-capacity quayside manufacturing unit that specializes in ultra-long length cables and umbilicals. The recent infusion of £3 million in a vertical lay-up machine (VLM) has nearly doubled the product weight capacity and improved continuous length production by about 25%. This enhancement is crucial for manufacturing cables that support both fixed foundation and floating foundations wind applications.

Expanding Beyond Current Product Range

This technological upgrade allows JDR to expand its product range beyond the existing 66kV cables to 132kV and 150kV. Mark Braybrooke, COO of JDR Cables, underlined the company’s dedication to the local economy and the renewable energy sector. Michael McConnell of PD Ports pointed to the port’s compatibility for energy sector companies and its strategic access to the North Sea.

Hartlepool: A Key Hub for Offshore Renewables

The industrial zone at Hartlepool has emerged as a significant hub for offshore renewables, drawing other major players like Teesside Windfarm Ltd and Strabag, the latter creating about 100 direct jobs. The commitment of JDR Cables to Hartlepool has been lauded by local MP Jill Mortimer and John McCabe of the North East Chamber of Commerce. Both recognized the positive impact on the community and the regional economy.

Business Energy United Kingdom
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

