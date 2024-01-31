JB Gill Swaps Music for Mud Boots at CountryTastic

On Thursday, March 28, the Three Counties Showground near Malvern will come alive as families gather for the annual CountryTastic farming show. The spotlight this year is on a special guest, JB Gill, a former member of the acclaimed music group JLS, who has since found a new rhythm in the heart of pastoral life. Gill, who has carved out a niche for himself as a farming presenter, will be participating in a series of meet and greet sessions, sharing intriguing tales of his transition from the stage to the stables.

From JLS to Jerseys

JB Gill's journey from boy band fame to farming is a compelling narrative of transformation and the pursuit of passion. At CountryTastic, Gill will recount intriguing anecdotes about his experiences in farming, offering a glimpse into the life that he has chosen away from the limelight. His stories are not just about the hardships and rewards of farming, but they also reflect his commitment to the land and his respect for the rural way of life.

However, Gill’s artistic vein hasn't been left behind. He has combined his love for farming with his flair for storytelling, resulting in a series of children's books that educate and entertain. At CountryTastic, attendees will be treated to readings from these books, followed by signings. This is an opportunity to introduce the younger generation to the joys and challenges of farming through the captivating lens of a familiar face.

A Family Affair

The CountryTastic farming show is more than just a showcase of farming and rural life. It’s a family-oriented event that offers interactive experiences with animals, educational insights into farming, and a host of arts and crafts activities. With the presence of JB Gill, the event promises to be a memorable day out, fostering a deeper appreciation for farming and inspiring a new generation of agriculturists.