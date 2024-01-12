Jazz Cafe in Sandbanks Up For Sale: A Golden Ticket to Britain’s High Life

For 28 years, the Jazz Cafe, a beachfront icon nestled in the upscale seaside resort Sandbanks in Poole, Dorset, has been a haven for locals, beachgoers, and jazz aficionados. Now, it’s on the market, poised to command a cool £7.5 million. The owner, local businessman Alan Dykes, is ready to step back, offering a new proprietor a leasehold interest in the beloved establishment, complete with an annual lease cost of £69,000 and 21 years remaining on the lease term.

More Than Just a Cafe

The Jazz Cafe is not just a place to sip coffee and nibble on pricey fish and chips (£23.50) or an English breakfast (£15.95). It’s a cornerstone of the community, a venue for jazz events, weddings, and corporate gatherings. It’s a place where dog walkers can rest their weary feet, and where over 900 loyal members can enjoy the ambience and camaraderie. The new owner will not simply be buying a business; they will be inheriting a local institution with a robust loyalty base and a reputation for hosting groups ranging from 20 to 150 guests.

The Allure of Location

The Jazz Cafe’s coveted location on Sandbanks, a peninsula known for its sky-high property prices, contributes significantly to its appeal – and its hefty price tag. The establishment offers 120 indoor covers, an outdoor seating area for 100 people, a kitchen, offices, and gender-specific bathrooms. Despite its evening closure, the property license allows for night use, adding to its potential for profitability.

A Golden Opportunity

Real estate agents Key Drummond are marketing the sale as a golden opportunity to acquire a successful business with a profitable trading history in a world-renowned location. The Jazz Cafe doesn’t just provide a world-class dining experience; it offers a slice of the high life in one of Britain’s most affluent locales. The new owner will not only gain a thriving business but also a chance to be part of Sandbanks’ rich tapestry.