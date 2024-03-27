Jazmine Sullivan to Headline London's New 'The Recipe' Festival, Marking UK Return After Decade

London's music scene is set to welcome a fresh addition this summer with the launch of The Recipe, a new all-inclusive festival that promises an eclectic mix of food, music, and community spirit. In a significant announcement, R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan has been confirmed as the event's inaugural headliner, marking her first performance in the UK in ten years. Scheduled for Saturday, 6 July at Gunnersbury Park, the festival also boasts a lineup featuring artists like SiR and Alex Isley, with more names to be revealed.

Bringing Black Joy to London

Following the success of DLT: Malta, The Recipe aims to replicate and expand upon the experience of combining stellar musical performances with a vibrant food and cultural scene. Anthony Iban, one of the festival's co-founders, shared his vision with The Independent, emphasizing the event's goal to become a staple in the festival calendar for Londoners and visitors alike. Inspired by similar festivals abroad, The Recipe seeks to fill a gap in London's festival offerings, providing an immersive experience that celebrates Black joy and culture.

A Stellar Lineup and Diverse Culinary Experiences

With Jazmine Sullivan leading the charge, The Recipe is gearing up for an unforgettable kick-off. Sullivan, a two-time Grammy Award winner known for hits like "Bust Your Windows" and "Pick Up Your Feelings," is eagerly anticipated by fans and festival organizers. Beyond the music, attendees can look forward to a diverse array of food and drink options, relaxation stations, and fairground attractions. Highlights include Santa Nata's authentic Pastel de Nata and Sweet Dee’s Jerk's Caribbean-inspired offerings, ensuring a feast not just for the ears but also for the palate.

Ticket Information and More

Tickets for The Recipe are set to go on sale early April through Ticketmaster, with the event poised to attract a wide audience eager for a unique festival experience. As the exclusive news partner, The Independent will provide ongoing coverage, updates, and exclusive insights leading up to the event. With its blend of music, food, and community, The Recipe is not just a festival but a movement, aiming to create lasting memories and a new tradition in London's summer calendar.

As London gears up for The Recipe, the excitement is palpable. Jazmine Sullivan's return to the UK stage after a decade is a testament to the festival's ambition and promise of quality. With a lineup that celebrates diversity and talent, coupled with an array of culinary delights, The Recipe is set to offer an unparalleled festival experience. As tickets go on sale, music and food enthusiasts are marking their calendars for a summer event that promises to blend tastes, tunes, and togetherness in one unforgettable package.