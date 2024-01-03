en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Jaywick’s Sunspot Development Clinches Top Five Spot in 2023’s Best Projects

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
Jaywick’s Sunspot Development Clinches Top Five Spot in 2023’s Best Projects

Marking a milestone in architectural innovation, the Sunspot, a multi-million pound development in Jaywick, has been hailed as one of the top five projects of 2023 by Rowan Moore, the esteemed architecture critic for the Observer. The project, celebrated for its robust and playful design, has not only transformed the landscape of the resort town but also ignited a spark of opportunity for local employment.

The Sunspot: A Catalyst for Change

This grandeur development, encompassing 24 commercial units, retail and office spaces, along with a covered market and event space, is not just an architectural marvel but a beacon of hope for the town. Its inception has brought a new landmark to the resort town, mirroring the improvisational spirit of its pioneers. The Sunspot was officially opened by Dehenna Davison, Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for Levelling Up, and MP Giles Watling on September 1, adding a new chapter to Jaywick’s story.

The HAT Project: The Vision Behind the Sunspot

At the helm of this architectural triumph is the Colchester-based HAT Project. The team expressed surprise and pride over the recognition, emphasizing the uncommon nature of such accolades for buildings in their region. This commendation serves as a testimony to their dedication, skill, and vision. The HAT Project also leveraged this moment to call for a shift in the architectural culture that often concentrates on London, urging for a more inclusive and diverse architectural landscape.

Impact Beyond Architecture

The Sunspot, as a structure, goes beyond its physical existence. Moore described the development as a ‘case of doing a lot with a little,’ and a ‘robust and playful structure that brings much-needed employment to Jaywick Sands’. Already, the space has been employed for weekly and seasonal markets, injecting vibrancy into the local economy and community. This recognition from a respected critic like Moore underlines the transformative power of thoughtful architecture and its potential to usher in socio-economic change.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
17 seconds ago
Motorola Solutions: A Decade of Market Outperformance and the Power of Compounded Returns
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past decade, with an annualized return of 16.8%, exceeding the market average by 6.91%. As a testament to its robust growth and investor confidence, MSI has achieved a market capitalization of $51.72 billion. A Hypothetical Investment Scenario Illustrating the power of compounded returns,
Motorola Solutions: A Decade of Market Outperformance and the Power of Compounded Returns
Healthcare Stocks Surge as Investors Seek Stability in 2024
58 seconds ago
Healthcare Stocks Surge as Investors Seek Stability in 2024
CSX Corp. Shares Buzz in Active Trade: A Look at Analysts' Ratings and Future Prospects
1 min ago
CSX Corp. Shares Buzz in Active Trade: A Look at Analysts' Ratings and Future Prospects
Toronto's Decade-Long Construction Nears End: A Beacon of Hope for Local Businesses
37 seconds ago
Toronto's Decade-Long Construction Nears End: A Beacon of Hope for Local Businesses
MBIA Inc.'s Stock Price Dips 5.88% Amid Market Fluctuations
40 seconds ago
MBIA Inc.'s Stock Price Dips 5.88% Amid Market Fluctuations
Frontline Plc's Promising Performance in the Energy Sector: A Deep Dive
46 seconds ago
Frontline Plc's Promising Performance in the Energy Sector: A Deep Dive
Latest Headlines
World News
Auckland's Dark Night: Brutal Assault Raises Concerns over City's Safety
25 seconds
Auckland's Dark Night: Brutal Assault Raises Concerns over City's Safety
A Look Back at Time-Tested Nutrition Advice as We Approach the New Year
1 min
A Look Back at Time-Tested Nutrition Advice as We Approach the New Year
Arsenal's Tactical Dilemma: The Aftermath of Tierney's Loan
1 min
Arsenal's Tactical Dilemma: The Aftermath of Tierney's Loan
Global Displacement Reaches Unprecedented High, Stirs Controversy
1 min
Global Displacement Reaches Unprecedented High, Stirs Controversy
Innamorato Ushers in Wage and Benefits Enhancements for Allegheny County Employees
2 mins
Innamorato Ushers in Wage and Benefits Enhancements for Allegheny County Employees
Night Skiing Lights Up Western Massachusetts: A New Winter Trend
2 mins
Night Skiing Lights Up Western Massachusetts: A New Winter Trend
Shoulder Replacement Surgery: A Solution for Chronic Shoulder Pain?
2 mins
Shoulder Replacement Surgery: A Solution for Chronic Shoulder Pain?
Golden Bachelor Runner-Up Leslie Fhima to Attend 'Golden Wedding' Despite Recent Surgery
3 mins
Golden Bachelor Runner-Up Leslie Fhima to Attend 'Golden Wedding' Despite Recent Surgery
Baltimore Homicides Drop by 20% in 2023: Comprehensive Violence Reduction Strategy Shows Promising Results
3 mins
Baltimore Homicides Drop by 20% in 2023: Comprehensive Violence Reduction Strategy Shows Promising Results
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
9 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
10 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
30 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
37 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app