Jaywick’s Sunspot Development Clinches Top Five Spot in 2023’s Best Projects

Marking a milestone in architectural innovation, the Sunspot, a multi-million pound development in Jaywick, has been hailed as one of the top five projects of 2023 by Rowan Moore, the esteemed architecture critic for the Observer. The project, celebrated for its robust and playful design, has not only transformed the landscape of the resort town but also ignited a spark of opportunity for local employment.

The Sunspot: A Catalyst for Change

This grandeur development, encompassing 24 commercial units, retail and office spaces, along with a covered market and event space, is not just an architectural marvel but a beacon of hope for the town. Its inception has brought a new landmark to the resort town, mirroring the improvisational spirit of its pioneers. The Sunspot was officially opened by Dehenna Davison, Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for Levelling Up, and MP Giles Watling on September 1, adding a new chapter to Jaywick’s story.

The HAT Project: The Vision Behind the Sunspot

At the helm of this architectural triumph is the Colchester-based HAT Project. The team expressed surprise and pride over the recognition, emphasizing the uncommon nature of such accolades for buildings in their region. This commendation serves as a testimony to their dedication, skill, and vision. The HAT Project also leveraged this moment to call for a shift in the architectural culture that often concentrates on London, urging for a more inclusive and diverse architectural landscape.

Impact Beyond Architecture

The Sunspot, as a structure, goes beyond its physical existence. Moore described the development as a ‘case of doing a lot with a little,’ and a ‘robust and playful structure that brings much-needed employment to Jaywick Sands’. Already, the space has been employed for weekly and seasonal markets, injecting vibrancy into the local economy and community. This recognition from a respected critic like Moore underlines the transformative power of thoughtful architecture and its potential to usher in socio-economic change.