Jason Watkins Leads in Channel 5's Thrilling New Drama 'Coma': A Tale of Split-Second Decision

Off the back of the success of The Catch, Watkins is back on our screens, this time as family man Simon, whose life is changed after making one split-second decision in the spur of the moment. Filming for the series kicked off in October 2023 and, alongside Watkins, the cast includes his McDonald & Dodds co-star Claire Skinner as Simon's wife Beth and newcomer Joe Barber, who plays 17-year-old gang ringleader Jordan - whose group is wreaking havoc on Simon's neighbourhood.

Lest we forget that Doctor Who and Harry Potter legend David Bradley will also be featuring as Simon's grumpy neighbour Harry. But what else can we expect from the new series? Read on for everything you need to know about Coma on Channel 5. Channel 5 hasn't confirmed a release date for Coma just yet, but we do know that the drama is expected to land on our screens in spring 2024. So, very soon!

The Making of a Thriller

On the announcement of the new series, Paul Testar, commissioning editor for Channel 5 and Paramount Plus, said: "Coma is a provocative thriller that asks the audience: What would I do?" It's the story of a good man who does one bad thing that causes his life to spiral out of control.

We are excited to be working with Roughcut and CBS Studios to bring this intense and gripping tale to Channel 5 viewers, and are thrilled to have the fantastic Jason Watkins leading the cast." The cast for the new series is being led by Jason Watkins, who is best known for his roles in W1A, Being Human and The Crown. He stars as Simon in the show, a family man who makes a decision that changes everything after confronting a group of teens who have been terrorising his local neighbourhood. He's joined by Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) as wife Beth, and together they are desperate to move their daughter away from the trouble ensuing in their town.

Cast and Characters

The full cast list for Coma is as follows: The new drama centres on Simon, who is faced with a life-changing decision that he makes in haste one day. After his quiet neighbourhood is being overrun by a group of intimidating teenagers, Simon is left feeling helpless, and wants nothing more than to move for the sake of his and Beth's daughter. But Simon is soon pushed to his limit by the group's ringleader, Jordan, who doesn't seem to want to leave Simon in peace. Confronted at his own door, Simon tries to regain control by taking matters into his own hands - with unexpected consequences. But how will his decision ring out and impact his family? We'll just have to wait and see, but if the title of the show is anything to go by, it won't end well for someone.

What's Next for 'Coma'?

Not yet! But with an exact release date yet to be confirmed, we can expect a trailer very soon. As anticipation builds for the premiere of Coma, audiences are eager to see how Jason Watkins will portray the complex character of Simon and how his on-screen family navigates the turmoil that follows his pivotal decision. With a stellar cast and a storyline that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, Coma is poised to become Channel 5's next big hit.