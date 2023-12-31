en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Jamie Laing’s ‘Best and Last Prank of 2023’ on Wife Sophie Habboo

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:52 am EST
Jamie Laing’s ‘Best and Last Prank of 2023’ on Wife Sophie Habboo

Former reality TV star Jamie Laing, known for his role in ‘Made In Chelsea’, recently played what he termed the ‘best and last prank of 2023’ on his wife Sophie Habboo. The couple had just returned from a ski trip in Geneva when Jamie decided to get his own back on Sophie for leaving him in a long airport queue. Crafting a prank with a touch of irony, he edited a MailOnline article about their attendance at the Wonka premiere, altering the headline to falsely accuse Sophie of queue jumping at Geneva airport.

The Prank and Its Aftermath

When Sophie was shown the fabricated article, she was taken aback and became visibly upset. The prank was so convincing that she almost cried before she realized it was nothing more than Jamie’s mischief. Jamie, on the other hand, found the incident amusing and relished the success of his prank.

The Couple’s Journey

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2023, have an intriguing love story that started in 2019 following a long friendship. Jamie confessed that he had never been in love before Sophie. Together, they host ‘The NewlyWeds Podcast’, sharing insights into their life as a married couple.

Jamie’s Ventures Beyond Entertainment

Beyond his entertainment career, Jamie is also the co-founder of Candy Kittens, a brand that offers 100% vegan and palm oil-free sweets. His involvement with ‘Made In Chelsea’ dates back to its second series in 2011, while Sophie joined the cast during its fourteenth series in 2017, further cementing their connection within the entertainment industry.

0
United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wise Co-founder Kristo Kaarmann's Fortune Rises Amidst FCA Investigation

By Bijay Laxmi

Emergency Services Swiftly Contain Fire at Manderville House in Birmingham

By BNN Correspondents

Unexpected Defeat for Arsenal in Premier League Title Race

By Salman Khan

UK Ministry of Defence Faces Allegations of 'Hostile' Workplace Culture

By BNN Correspondents

British Skier and Son Killed in French Avalanche: A Profound Loss ...
@Accidents · 13 mins
British Skier and Son Killed in French Avalanche: A Profound Loss ...
heart comment 0
Chelsea FC Triumphs Over Luton Town in a Game of Contrasting Styles

By Salman Khan

Chelsea FC Triumphs Over Luton Town in a Game of Contrasting Styles
Daylight Robbery Attempt for Canada Goose Jacket at Elmstead Woods Station

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Daylight Robbery Attempt for Canada Goose Jacket at Elmstead Woods Station
Signs of Reconciliation: Royal Family Aims for Unity in 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Signs of Reconciliation: Royal Family Aims for Unity in 2024
Tom Lockyer Speaks Out After Cardiac Arrest: A Tale of Gratitude and Resilience

By Salman Khan

Tom Lockyer Speaks Out After Cardiac Arrest: A Tale of Gratitude and Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'
1 min
Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'
The Sustainable Development Goals: A Vision in Danger of Failing Deliverance
2 mins
The Sustainable Development Goals: A Vision in Danger of Failing Deliverance
Super Tuesday 2024: Trump's Disqualification Stirs Controversy
3 mins
Super Tuesday 2024: Trump's Disqualification Stirs Controversy
New Year's Resolutions in a Post-Pandemic World: A Shift Towards Realism
4 mins
New Year's Resolutions in a Post-Pandemic World: A Shift Towards Realism
Cycle More in 2024: A New Year Resolution with Life-Changing Benefits
5 mins
Cycle More in 2024: A New Year Resolution with Life-Changing Benefits
Gregg Wallace Touches Hearts with a Poignant Picture with his Autistic Son
5 mins
Gregg Wallace Touches Hearts with a Poignant Picture with his Autistic Son
Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith's Snackfood Company
6 mins
Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith's Snackfood Company
Netanyahu Dismisses South Africa's 'Genocidal' Accusations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
6 mins
Netanyahu Dismisses South Africa's 'Genocidal' Accusations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell
7 mins
David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
48 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app