Jamie Laing’s ‘Best and Last Prank of 2023’ on Wife Sophie Habboo

Former reality TV star Jamie Laing, known for his role in ‘Made In Chelsea’, recently played what he termed the ‘best and last prank of 2023’ on his wife Sophie Habboo. The couple had just returned from a ski trip in Geneva when Jamie decided to get his own back on Sophie for leaving him in a long airport queue. Crafting a prank with a touch of irony, he edited a MailOnline article about their attendance at the Wonka premiere, altering the headline to falsely accuse Sophie of queue jumping at Geneva airport.

The Prank and Its Aftermath

When Sophie was shown the fabricated article, she was taken aback and became visibly upset. The prank was so convincing that she almost cried before she realized it was nothing more than Jamie’s mischief. Jamie, on the other hand, found the incident amusing and relished the success of his prank.

The Couple’s Journey

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2023, have an intriguing love story that started in 2019 following a long friendship. Jamie confessed that he had never been in love before Sophie. Together, they host ‘The NewlyWeds Podcast’, sharing insights into their life as a married couple.

Jamie’s Ventures Beyond Entertainment

Beyond his entertainment career, Jamie is also the co-founder of Candy Kittens, a brand that offers 100% vegan and palm oil-free sweets. His involvement with ‘Made In Chelsea’ dates back to its second series in 2011, while Sophie joined the cast during its fourteenth series in 2017, further cementing their connection within the entertainment industry.