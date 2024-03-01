Jacksons, Boyzlife, Holly Johnson to Headline Mathew Street Festival Tribute, Liverpool

Liverpool gears up for a historic musical celebration as The Jacksons, Boyzlife, and Holly Johnson are set to headline the tribute to the iconic Mathew Street Festival. An event that promises to blend legendary tunes with local talent, scheduled from August 23 to August 26, 2024, at Pier Head, ignites excitement.

Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled

With tickets going on sale today, the festival lineup features an impressive array of artists. Holly Johnson, famed for his hits with Frankie Goes to Hollywood, will kick off the event with anthems like Relax and The Power of Love. Following suit, The Jacksons will grace Liverpool with their first performance in nearly five decades, bringing with them a 10-piece live band to perform classics such as Blame It On The Boogie and ABC. Boyzlife, a supergroup comprising Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy, will thrill fans with a mix of Boyzone and Westlife favorites.

Local Talent and Tributes Shine

Aside from international sensations, the festival dedicates slots for local emerging stars, offering a platform alongside musical giants. The celebration continues with tribute acts for Abba, David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, and The Doors, ensuring a diverse musical experience. The final day will see a Cavern Takeover, featuring tributes to Adele, The Who, Elton John, and more, alongside an acclaimed Queen tribute act, Dios Salve A La Reina, flown in from Argentina.

A Celebration Beyond Music

Steven Fletcher and Daniel Sanders from Liverpool Celebrates express their enthusiasm for a lineup that not only honors the Mathew Street Festival's legacy but also showcases international icons and local talent. The event aims to create a blend of fun, music, and memories, promising a bumper weekend for Liverpool city center. With the public and venues across the city showing tremendous support, the revived festival is poised to deliver an unforgettable August Bank Holiday weekend.

As Liverpool prepares to welcome music lovers from near and far, the festival's return marks a significant moment in the city's cultural calendar. The blend of legendary acts and emerging talents underscores Liverpool's enduring influence on the music scene, promising a celebration that resonates long after the final note has been played.