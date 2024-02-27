Jackie Gillimore Climbs 30 Dales, Raises £23K for Christie Charity Honoring Late Husband's Cancer Battle

In an inspiring display of resilience and gratitude, Jackie Gillimore took on the Dales 30 Challenge, scaling 30 hills across Yorkshire and Cumbria, raising over £23,000 for The Christie Charity. This heartfelt endeavor was in memory of her husband, Howard Gillimore, whose life was extended by 15 months thanks to the innovative treatment he received for his rare Acute Myeloid Leukaemia at The Christie's hematology department. Howard's journey, marked by his choice against intensive chemotherapy and his participation in a trial for the unlicensed drug Gilteritinib, highlighted the importance of hope and the possibility of enjoying life's moments despite a grim prognosis.

Choosing Quality of Life Over Conventional Treatment

Howard's diagnosis brought with it a daunting outlook, leading him and Jackie to prioritize creating lasting memories with their family over the uncertain outcome of intensive chemotherapy. Their decision was supported by The Christie, where Howard later participated in a trial for Gilteritinib, a drug not yet licensed in the UK. This choice not only afforded Howard an unexpected extension of life but also allowed him to engage in his passions, like cycling, adding depth and meaning to his final months.

Jackie's Tribute Through Endurance

In December 2020, following Howard's passing, Jackie embarked on the Dales 30 Challenge as a tribute to his memory and a gesture of thanks to The Christie Charity for the care and additional time they provided. Supported by friends and family, her effort underscores the impact of community and shared resolve in facing life's most challenging moments. Jackie's story is not just one of personal loss and grief but also of immense gratitude and a desire to give back to those who helped make Howard's last days as fulfilling as possible.

Raising Awareness and Funds for Ongoing Research

Jackie Gillimore's fundraising initiative goes beyond commemorating her husband's battle with leukemia; it serves as a beacon of hope and a call to action. The funds raised contribute significantly to The Christie Charity, supporting their ongoing treatments and research, potentially offering other families more time with their loved ones. Jackie's story, alongside others like Connor Robinson's year-long marathon challenge inspired by personal ties to The Christie, illustrates the profound impact of community efforts in advancing medical research and patient care.

Jackie Gillimore's journey through grief to gratitude and her remarkable contribution to The Christie Charity encapsulates the essence of human resilience and the power of collective action. Her story, intertwined with Howard's brave battle, continues to inspire others, fostering hope and encouraging support for cancer research and treatment. As communities rally to support causes like The Christie, it's a reminder of the difference every individual can make in the lives of those facing the unimaginable.