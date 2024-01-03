en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Jack Wills Store in Westquay Shopping Centre to Close Doors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:55 pm EST
Jack Wills Store in Westquay Shopping Centre to Close Doors

Shoppers at Westquay Shopping Centre in Southampton are bidding farewell to a beloved brand. The Jack Wills clothing store, a staple of the locale, is closing its doors on January 6. As a farewell gesture, the store is holding a closing down sale, offering a generous 20 percent discount on their fashionable wares.

Jack Wills’ High Street Retreat

While the Jack Wills’ closure may seem like an isolated incident, it is, in fact, part of a larger trend. The fashion chain has been steadily retreating from high street locations throughout the previous year. This marks a significant shift in the company’s retail strategy, focusing more on online channels rather than physical stores.

From Fashion to Beauty

With Jack Wills vacating the premises, a new beauty brand is set to take its place. Although the company’s identity remains shrouded in mystery, details are expected to be unveiled soon. This transition reflects the shifting dynamics in the retail landscape, with a growing emphasis on the beauty sector.

A New Chapter for Jack Wills

The Sports Direct group, part of The Ashley Group, acquired Jack Wills back in August 2019. Since then, the company has been undergoing several transformations, with the closure of physical stores being one of them. As Jack Wills turns a new page, its online presence promises to keep the brand alive and thriving.

0
Business Fashion United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nitin Raheja's Investment Strategy Amid The Current Market State

By Saboor Bayat

US DFC Approves $3.3 Billion, AGOA Status Altered for Five African Nations

By BNN Correspondents

Maya Kamdani Takes Charge as BNP Paribas Asset Management's New President Director in Indonesia

By Saboor Bayat

New Over-21s Policy at The Robin Hood Pub in Sholing following Disruptive Incidents

By Salman Akhtar

AXA Amplifies Employee Benefits, Sets New Standard for Corporate Cultu ...
@Business · 45 seconds
AXA Amplifies Employee Benefits, Sets New Standard for Corporate Cultu ...
heart comment 0
Dispute with Trade Union Leads to Prolonged Closure of Tirrihannah Tea Estate

By Rafia Tasleem

Dispute with Trade Union Leads to Prolonged Closure of Tirrihannah Tea Estate
Proposed Childcare Facility in Boorley Green: A Beacon of Hope or a Cause for Concern?

By Bijay Laxmi

Proposed Childcare Facility in Boorley Green: A Beacon of Hope or a Cause for Concern?
Ford Motor Company: A Promising Dividend Stock Amid Energy Transition and the 4th Industrial Revolution

By Nimrah Khatoon

Ford Motor Company: A Promising Dividend Stock Amid Energy Transition and the 4th Industrial Revolution
Mixed Fluctuations in Shibor Rates and the Global De-dollarization Efforts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Mixed Fluctuations in Shibor Rates and the Global De-dollarization Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Greets First Babies of 2024: A Celebration of Life and New Beginnings
10 seconds
Florida Greets First Babies of 2024: A Celebration of Life and New Beginnings
Cricket in 2024: A Year of Anticipation and Potential Record-Breaking Performances
12 seconds
Cricket in 2024: A Year of Anticipation and Potential Record-Breaking Performances
Baylor Triumphs Over Cornell in High-Scoring College Basketball Game
18 seconds
Baylor Triumphs Over Cornell in High-Scoring College Basketball Game
Latest Standings in AHL: Eastern and Western Conferences' Leaders Emerge
18 seconds
Latest Standings in AHL: Eastern and Western Conferences' Leaders Emerge
Cholinergic Signaling: A Key Player in Neurogenesis
20 seconds
Cholinergic Signaling: A Key Player in Neurogenesis
High School Basketball Games: Victories and Narrow Escapes
21 seconds
High School Basketball Games: Victories and Narrow Escapes
Thrilling Victories in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
31 seconds
Thrilling Victories in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Young Heath Hulett's Inspiring Stand Against Motor Neurone Disease
51 seconds
Young Heath Hulett's Inspiring Stand Against Motor Neurone Disease
Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections
57 seconds
Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app