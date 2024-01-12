en English
Ixico PLC CEO Giulio Cerroni Announces Retirement; Shares Dips

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Ixico PLC CEO Giulio Cerroni Announces Retirement; Shares Dips

Giulio Cerroni, Chief Executive Officer of the London-based precision analytics company, Ixico PLC, has announced plans to retire by the end of 2024. This decision has set the wheels in motion for the appointment of a new CEO, as the company commits to its succession plan.

A Legacy of Leadership

Cerroni’s tenure as CEO of Ixico has been marked by his commitment to advancing investigational therapies for neurological diseases. His leadership has not only been instrumental in the company’s growth but has also facilitated its recognition as a pioneer in precision analytics.

Looking Ahead

In response to Cerroni’s retirement announcement, the company has initiated the process of selecting a new CEO. While the process is underway, the company has assured stakeholders that they will be kept abreast of the progress and will provide updates regarding the appointment in due course.

Market Response

On the day of Cerroni’s announcement, Ixico’s shares experienced a decline in the London market. The shares dropped 3.1% to 12.60 pence, reflecting the investors’ initial reaction to the news of a leadership change at the helm of the company.

As Cerroni prepares for his retirement, the company looks forward to a smooth transition of leadership, maintaining its commitment to excellence in the field of precision analytics and neurological therapies.

Business United Kingdom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

