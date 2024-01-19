ITV's 'This Morning' Apologizes for Airing Uncensored Lyrics

In a recent episode of ITV's 'This Morning,' co-host Dermot O'Leary found himself issuing an apology to viewers following an unexpected mishap involving the uncensored broadcasting of Tinie Tempah's song 'Pass Out.' The error occurred during a transition to a commercial break, with a segment featuring Tinie Tempah on deck. The song's explicit content was inadvertently aired, causing an immediate reaction from the audience, both on and off screen.

As the uncensored version of 'Pass Out' echoed through the airwaves, the audience swiftly took to social media to express their concerns. The explicit content had gone unnoticed, and the F word was broadcasted for all to hear. The incident, although brief, caused quite a stir among viewers, prompting immediate discussion and criticism on various social media platforms.

Upon returning from the commercial break, O'Leary and co-host Alison Hammond quickly addressed the situation. O'Leary issued a formal apology to the audience, acknowledging the oversight that led to the explicit lyrics making their way on air. Despite the swift response from the hosts, the incident had already left an imprint, sparking reactions and concerns from the audience.

This incident is not the first of its kind on 'This Morning.' The show's hosts have previously had to apologize for explicit language, both from the guests and from the content played. The oversight, although swiftly handled, raises questions about the show's content management and the potential for future mistakes of this nature.